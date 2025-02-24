X
Food Lifestyle

MyProtein Partners With Hotel Chocolat For Vegan Chocolate Protein Brownie

The new bar is available to buy now

By

2 Minutes Read

A packet of MyProtein x Hotel Chocolat vegan double dough brownies The new vegan brownie bars are completely dairy-free - Media Credit: MyProtein

Sports nutrition brand MyProtein has partnered with chocolate manufacturer Hotel Chocolat to produce a new vegan protein bar.

The new product is a variation of MyProtein’s popular Vegan Double Dough Brownies. The bars consist of a cookie dough base with a brownie protein dough, topped with low-sugar caramel, and encased in vegan chocolate. The Hotel Chocolat bar is Caramel Pecan flavor and features 12g of protein and 10g of fiber.

This new launch is just the latest from the MyProtein x Hotel Chocolat collaboration, which was named the “Most Exciting Partnership” in the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Awards in 2022. While most other offerings contain dairy, the Vegan Double Dough Brownies are completely free from animal ingredients. Hotel Chocolat has become a popular fixture with vegans over the years, as it offers a wide range of dairy-free products in its stores.

Read more: Vegan Strongman Patrik Baboumian Shares His Favorite Protein Sources

Vegan Protein Bars Become Mainstream

A muscular man eating a vegan protein bar
Adobe Stock Vegan protein bars are becoming more mainstream

Many people believe that it’s difficult – or even impossible – to get enough protein on a plant-based diet, but this is a myth. In addition to the huge number of vegan protein sources available for meals, the high-protein snack market is also booming.

MyProtein is one of several mainstream brands offering plant-based versions of their popular protein products. In addition, all-vegan companies like Vive, Vivo, Huel, and Trek don’t use any animal ingredients at all. Last week, Trek collaborated with Biscoff to unveil a new protein flapjack.

The Hotel Chocolat Vegan Double Dough Brownie is available online now. You can buy a box of 12 for £25.99.

Read more: Vegan Brand Launches Plant-Based Protein Shakes For Kids

Tagged

chocolate

food

food launch

hotel chocolat

myprotein

protein

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly Foreman is the editor of Plant Based News. She has worked as a journalist since 2016, and has written for publications including Heat, Grazia, Closer, Heart Radio, and The Debrief. She studied International Relations with Political Science at the University of Birmingham, before going on to do an MA in Magazine Journalism at City, University of London. She went vegan in 2014, and has written on a wide range of topics relating to animal rights, veganism, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active