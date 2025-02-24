MyProtein Partners With Hotel Chocolat For Vegan Chocolate Protein Brownie

Sports nutrition brand MyProtein has partnered with chocolate manufacturer Hotel Chocolat to produce a new vegan protein bar.

The new product is a variation of MyProtein’s popular Vegan Double Dough Brownies. The bars consist of a cookie dough base with a brownie protein dough, topped with low-sugar caramel, and encased in vegan chocolate. The Hotel Chocolat bar is Caramel Pecan flavor and features 12g of protein and 10g of fiber.

This new launch is just the latest from the MyProtein x Hotel Chocolat collaboration, which was named the “Most Exciting Partnership” in the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Awards in 2022. While most other offerings contain dairy, the Vegan Double Dough Brownies are completely free from animal ingredients. Hotel Chocolat has become a popular fixture with vegans over the years, as it offers a wide range of dairy-free products in its stores.

Read more: Vegan Strongman Patrik Baboumian Shares His Favorite Protein Sources

Vegan Protein Bars Become Mainstream

Adobe Stock Vegan protein bars are becoming more mainstream

Many people believe that it’s difficult – or even impossible – to get enough protein on a plant-based diet, but this is a myth. In addition to the huge number of vegan protein sources available for meals, the high-protein snack market is also booming.

MyProtein is one of several mainstream brands offering plant-based versions of their popular protein products. In addition, all-vegan companies like Vive, Vivo, Huel, and Trek don’t use any animal ingredients at all. Last week, Trek collaborated with Biscoff to unveil a new protein flapjack.

The Hotel Chocolat Vegan Double Dough Brownie is available online now. You can buy a box of 12 for £25.99.

Read more: Vegan Brand Launches Plant-Based Protein Shakes For Kids