6 Vegan Chia Pudding Recipes

These vegan chia pudding recipes all offer quick, easy, and nutritious ways to start your day or enjoy a healthy snack. Chia seeds are small but powerful. They’re packed with fiber, omega-3 fats, protein, and minerals. They are adored all over the globe for their health benefits and how easy they are to prepare.

Just mix chia seeds with plant milk, let them sit, and they turn into a creamy, pudding-like texture. You can add fresh fruit, nut butter, or spices to change the flavor. From tropical blends like mango and coconut to rich options like chocolate and peanut butter, the combinations are endless.

Studies show chia seeds may help lower heart disease risk and even be a key to future health. They’re also ideal for meal prep – make a few jars ahead of time and store them in the fridge for the week.

Vegan chia pudding recipes are perfect for anyone looking for something healthy, simple, and plant-based. Whether you like your pudding fruity, creamy, or chocolatey, there’s a version for you. Plus, no cooking required. Just stir, chill, and enjoy.

Read more: 20 High Protein Breakfast Ideas

Mango coconut chia seed pudding

Monika Normand Need a new vegan breakfast? Try this mango coconut chia seed pudding

Start with this mango coconut chia seed pudding by Emani Corcran. It’s the perfect tropical summer breakfast with coconut, coconut milk, and mango. There aren’t many ingredients, just the base of coconut milk, chia seeds, mango, vanilla, maple syrup, and water. Then, for serving, add more chunks of mango and shredded coconut.

Find the recipe here.

Nectarine chia pudding

Natlicious Food This vegan chia seed pudding made with nectarines is perfect for quick breakfasts

This nectarine chia pudding is also very easy to make. It comes from Natlicious Food and uses nectarines, oat milk, chia seeds, vanilla, and maple syrup for the base. You can add plant-based yogurt, nectarine cubes, nuts, and granola to finish it off.

Find the recipe here.

Strawberries and cream chia cheesecake pots

The Zesty Lime This chia pudding includes silken tofu

Next, try these strawberries and cream chia cheesecake pots for either breakfast or dessert. The recipe is from The Zesty Lime and needs a bit more work than a typical chia pudding. But all you need to do is blend silken tofu with coconut, maple syrup, lemon, and vanilla. Then you add the chia seeds and fill up jars. After that, you make a strawberry layer and then add strawberry compote.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 15 Vegan Dessert Ideas: From Pancake ‘Cereal’ To A Chocolate Croissant Tearer

Chocolate chia and peanut butter parfaits

Happy Skin Kitchen These chia parfaits creamy and rich

Next is a chocolate chia and peanut butter parfait recipe from Happy Skin Kitchen. Like the last recipe, this one takes a bit more work with the peanut butter layer, and the chocolate mousse layer made with avocado. You add soaked chia seeds to the mousse layer, and you can leave them whole or blitz them for a smoother consistency.

Find the recipe here.

Mango chia pudding

Natlicious Food Chia pudding makes for a great breakfast or snack

This mango chia pudding is similar to the nectarine chia pudding above. The recipe also comes from Natlicious Food, so follow the same instructions but with mango blended into the oat milk instead. Again, top with yogurt, granola, mango, nuts, and seeds, and enjoy.

Find the recipe here.

Blueberries and cream chia pudding

The Experiment Chia pudding is an effortless high-protein breakfast

These appealingly blue blueberries and cream chia puddings finish off the list. You use chia seeds, almond milk, cashew cream, dates, fresh blueberries, and vanilla to make the pudding. You can easily prep this recipe by adding some cacao nibs for a nice texture and flavor change. This recipe comes from Melissa King.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 7 Vegan Fall Breakfast Ideas