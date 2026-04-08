Our Most Popular Breakfast Recipes – 10 To Try

We’ve looked back over the past year and pulled together our most viewed, most popular breakfast recipes from 2025 to now. These recipes reflect what readers keep returning to, from quick weekday options to more filling dishes.

Many of these stand out for their simplicity and strong ingredients. Some are high in protein, while others focus on convenience or meal prep. You’ll find a mix of sweet and savory ideas, including baked dishes, smoothies, and make-ahead breakfasts.

Read more: 7 Vegan Breakfast Oats Recipes

This list covers a wide range of styles without overcomplicating things. Some recipes take just a few minutes, while others suit slower mornings. All of them use accessible ingredients and straightforward methods.

Baked shakshuka with butter beans

Nassima Rothacker This shakshuka recipe features a delicious pumpkin seed pesto

Starting this list is a baked shakshuka with butterbeans by Bettina Campolucci Bordi. It swaps eggs for butter beans in a spiced tomato base. Paprika, cayenne, and sun-dried tomatoes build flavor. Serve it with bread or yogurt.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free quiche florentine

Amber Asakura Chickpea flour is high in protein and perfect for an eggless quiche

This vegan and gluten-free quiche Florentine from Clean Food Dirty Girl is packed with vegetables and plant protein. Chickpea flour helps it set, while black salt adds an egg-like flavor. A creamy oat-based sauce brings everything together.

Find the recipe here.

Summer blueberry loaf

Kathleen Ballard Photography This family-friendly loaf is an excellent weekend treat

Ellen Kanner’s summer blueberry loaf is an easy make-ahead option. The batter comes together quickly and bakes into a soft loaf with juicy berries. Orange juice and vegan yogurt keep it moist. Slice it for breakfast or snacks.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan ‘Snickers’ smoothie bowl

Erin and Dusty Stancyzk These breakfast bowls are completely dairy-free

For something sweet, this ‘Snickers’ smoothie bowl from Eat Move Rest blends bananas, dates, cacao, and peanut butter. It recreates the classic flavor using simple ingredients. Add toppings like cacao nibs or seeds for extra texture.

Find the recipe here.

Blueberries and cream chia pudding

The Experiment Chia pudding is an effortless high-protein breakfast

This blueberries and cream chia pudding comes from Melissa King. It combines chia seeds, almond milk, and cashew cream for a thick texture. Fresh blueberries add flavor and color. It sets quickly and works well for meal prep.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Quick Vegan Weekday Breakfasts

The ultimate Jamaican breakfast

Yuki Sugiura The vegan breakfast has all the makings of a weekend go-to

Denai Moore’s ultimate Jamaican breakfast brings together ackee, hearts of palm, dumplings, and plantains. Each part adds a different texture. The dish takes time but delivers a full, balanced meal suited to weekend cooking.

Find the recipe here.

Breakfast berry chia bars

Miranda Stokkel These tasty breakfast bars are full of energy-packed ingredients

These breakfast berry chia bars by Liz Douglas bake in one pan and slice cleanly. Oats, banana, and flaxseed form the base. A berry layer thickens with chia seeds. They store well and make mornings more convenient.

Find the recipe here.

High-protein savory vegan muffins

Natlicious Food These savory breakfast muffins are a great plant-based breakfast

These savory vegan muffins from Natlicious Food are high in protein and easy to prepare. Smoked tofu and nutritional yeast add flavor. They bake quickly and hold well in the fridge, making them ideal for meal prep.

Find the recipe here.

Chickpea flour omelet

Veggie Anh Chickpea flour is high in fiber and protein

Veggie Anh’s chickpea flour omelet offers a high-protein take on a classic breakfast. Chickpea flour and tofu create a soft texture. Black salt gives an egg-like taste. Cook it like a crepe and serve it with your choice of fillings.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan fried egg

Mark Filippelli Want a new fried egg recipe that’s completely vegan? Try this one

This vegan fried egg from Mark Filippelli uses separate components for the white and yolk. Potato and starch form the base, while sweet potato creates a soft center. It works well on toast or as part of a full breakfast.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 20 High Protein Breakfast Ideas