Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Vegan Gluten-Free Quiche Florentine

Make this gluten-free quiche Florentine and delight your brunch guests

By

2 Minutes Read

vegan gluten-free quiche florentine with nutritional yeast, veggies, and spices Chickpea flour is high in protein and perfect for an eggless quiche - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
This vegan gluten-free quiche Florentine contains spinach, kale, mushrooms, onions, and peppers, making it colorful and nutrient-rich. The texture is soft and custardy, with a golden top and a clean slice. It makes for a hearty breakfast or a tasty brunch, and even a robust evening meal.

Black salt gives the quiche its distinctive egg flavor, while smoked paprika and herbs add depth. A combination of chickpea flour and applesauce replaces the traditional eggs, helping the quiche set and keeping it moist. Top with sliced tomato for a final pop of color.

This recipe, which comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl, also includes a nut-free cheesy sauce. Made from oats, sunflower seeds, and miso, the plant-based sauce turns thick and gooey on the stove. It’s perfect for pouring over warm slices of quiche, adding richness minus the dairy.

Because this quiche is baked in a pie dish, it’s easy to slice and serve at the table. It also reheats well, so you can prepare it ahead and let the flavors deepen overnight. Enjoy it warm in the morning or serve it as the centerpiece of a weekend brunch with friends.

Making the gluten-free quiche florentine

Golden on top and packed with greens, this quiche Florentine makes breakfast feel special. Serve it warm with a drizzle of cheesy sauce, or bake it ahead for an easy, shareable brunch.
vegan gluten-free quiche florentine with nutritional yeast, veggies, and spices
No ratings yet
Duration1 hour 10 minutes
Cook Time40 minutes
Prep Time30 minutes
Servings6

Ingredients

Quiche Florentine
Veggies
  • 1 cup mushrooms diced (any variety / 70 g)
  • ½ cup yellow onion diced (80 g)
  • 3 tablespoons green onion thinly sliced (20 g)
  • 2 teaspoons garlic minced (6 g)
  • 2 cups baby spinach chopped (60 g)
  • 2 cups baby kale chopped (95 g)
  • 1 cup bell pepper diced (any color / 150 g)
Spices
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • ¾ teaspoon black salt AKA kala namak or bire noon, not Hawaiian Black Salt
  • ½ teaspoon dried thyme crushed
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon dried rosemary crushed
  • ¼ teaspoon turmeric
  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon mustard powder
  • teaspoon dried red chili flakes
  • teaspoon black pepper about 5 turns
  • teaspoon white pepper
Everything Else
  • cups garbanzo bean flour AKA chickpea flour / 115 g
  • 1 cup water 250 ml
  • ¼ cup unsweetened applesauce 65 ml
  • 2 tablespoons nutritional yeast 10 g
  • 2 teaspoons tapioca flour
  • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 medium Roma tomato thinly sliced
Nut-free Cheesy Sauce
Dry Ingredients
  • 2⅔ tablespoons uncooked rolled oats not instant / 15 g
  • 1⅔ tablespoons sunflower seeds raw & shelled / 15 g
  • 1⅔ tablespoons nutritional yeast 9 g
  • 1⅔ tablespoons tapioca flour 10 g
  • ¾ teaspoon onion powder
  • ¾ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 pinch mustard powder
  • 1 pinch white pepper
  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg
Wet Ingredients
  • 1 cup water 250 ml
  • 1⅔ tablespoons hemp seeds raw & shelled, AKA hemp hearts / 20 g
  • 1⅓ tablespoons unsweetened non-dairy milk 20 ml
  • 1 tablespoon white or yellow miso 10 g
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice 10 ml
  • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar 10 ml
  • 1 teaspoon tahini 5 g
  • ¼ teaspoon dijon mustard

Instructions

Quiche Florentine

  • Preheat your oven to 350 °F (177 °C). Line an 8x8x2” baking dish or 9” pie plate with parchment paper. The paper can go up over the edge of the baking dish and you can trim it in a moment.
  • Prep and measure out all of the veggies and place them into a mixing bowl. Measure the spices into the bowl with the veggies and stir to combine.
  • Heat a skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the veggies and spices to the skillet and cook for about 6–8 minutes, until the veggies are soft and most of the liquid has evaporated. Set the bowl aside, you will use it again shortly.
  • While the veggies and spices are cooking, place the garbanzo bean flour, water, applesauce, nutritional yeast, tapioca flour, dijon mustard, and baking powder into the bowl and whisk until combined.
  • When the veggies are softened, transfer them to the mixing bowl and fold them into the mixture until combined.
  • Transfer the mixture to your baking dish and spread out evenly. Place the slices of tomato on top. Trim the parchment paper so it’s not hanging over the side of the baking dish. Bake for 35–40 minutes, until the filling is set in the middle, the top is golden brown and the sides have pulled away from the parchment paper.

Nut-Free Cheesy Sauce

  • While your quiche is baking, make the sauce.
  • To your blender, add the oats, sunflower seeds, nutritional yeast, tapioca flour, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, mustard powder, white pepper, and nutmeg. Blend for about 20 seconds, until the ingredients come together into a fine powder.
  • Leave the powder in the blender and add the water, hemp seeds, non-dairy milk, miso, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, tahini, and dijon mustard. Blend again until completely blended and smooth.
  • Transfer the mixture to a saucepan. Cook over medium heat, stirring often, for 10–12 minutes, or until the mixture thickens and achieves a thick, glossy, gooey cheese-like texture. Stir the sauce more consistently as it begins to thicken. If it doesn’t get thick at first, wait for it, it will. It may have lumps in the beginning, but it will smooth out as it thickens.

Serve

  • Slice the warm quiche and smother slices in the cheesy sauce. Garnish with fresh diced tomatoes if you’d like. Enjoy!

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Meal Plan Club for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

Tagged

gluten-free

nutritional yeast

protein

recipes

vegan recipes

The Author

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Meal Plan Club, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free, and they help people lose weight in a healthy, sustainable way with Drop It Club.

