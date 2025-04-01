Mark Filippelli’s vegan fried egg from This Cookbook is a Huge Missed Steak looks just like the real thing — and it’s fully plant-based. The recipe is splits into two parts: the egg white and the egg yolk. The egg white comes together with a simple blend of potato and tapioca. It cooks to a firm texture with a slight crisp at the edges. This part mimics a traditional egg white very well.

The vegan egg yolk takes a different approach. It uses a mix of sweet potato and other ingredients that create a rich, soft, and slightly runny center. Mark uses techniques that transform everyday components into a convincing egg yolk. The two parts work together to form a complete vegan fried egg.

This recipe proves that you can enjoy a classic breakfast dish while keeping it fully plant-based. The process is straightforward and uses ingredients you might already have. It is perfect for topping toast, sandwiches, or serving with your favorite breakfast sides. With a bit of practice, you can master this innovative dish and add a creative twist to your vegan meals. Give it a try and see how a vegan fried egg can brighten your plate.

Vegan fried egg

Try this potato and sweet potato based vegan fried egg, it's rich and tasty, perfect for a vegan fry-up. No ratings yet Ingredients Vegan Egg White 2 potatoes

¼ tsp salt

Extra virgin olive oil

4 tbsp corn flour

2 tbsp tapioca starch

Water enough to make a loose batter Vegan Egg Yolk For the puree 1 sweet potato medium/ large

2 tbsp vegan butter such as

Nuttelex melted

1 tsp chia seeds

½ tsp turmeric powder

⅔ cup of water

⅙ tsp of black Himalayan salt

¼ tsp sea salt For the water bath 1 liter distilled or bottled water

1 & 2/3 tsp sodium alginate To blend with the puree ¾ tsp calcium lactate

1/16 tsp xanthan gum

200 g purée Instructions For the vegan egg white Pre-heat your non-stick fry pan with a thin layer of olive oil. Spoon 2–3 tablespoons of mixture into the pan, spreading it out evenly into a roughly circular shape approximately 8–10cm in diameter. The less you fuss, the more it will look like a traditional fried egg.

Once the shape is set, use the back of a teaspoon to flatten down any lumps of grated potato. Fry on a medium heat until it starts to turn a bit golden around the edges (this will take about 2–3 minutes). The complete the egg, using a spoon carefully add the egg yolk to the center of the white. For the vegan egg yolk PART 1: make the puree Let’s get cracking. To make the purée, wrap sweet potato in foil and roast in the oven at 200°C / 390°F for 50–70 minutes or until it’s soft. Unwrap potato and peel skin, add all ingredients to your blender and blend until smooth. You now have your purée, made with purée talent. PART 2: get ready Blend your water and sodium alginate on low for 1 minute, pour into a fl at bottom container and leave overnight (this is your water bath). When you are ready to get your sphere on and have your purée ready, take your container out of the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature.

In the meantime, add your purée, calcium lactate and xanthan gum into the blender and blend for 1 minute. Let both the puree/liquid and alginate bath stand, allowing time for any trapped air bubbles to rise to the surface and pop. Trapped air bubbles will prevent the spheres from sinking in the spherification bath, which can cause an uneven skin to form. PART 3: reverse spherification Get a round tablespoon or measuring spoon (google that if you are not sure), fill it with your blended purée mix and slowly add it to your water bath. At this time you add as many as you need but make sure they are not touching. Allow them 3–5 minutes to chill in the bath to set. Once set you can keep them in a separate fresh water bowl and they are ready to explode.

This recipe was republished with permission from This Cookbook is a Huge Missed Steak by Mark Filippelli. Out in the US on April 8th.

