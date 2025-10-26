High-Protein Chickpea Flour Omelet

Veggie Anh’s chickpea flour omelet is a clever vegan twist on a breakfast classic. It is soft, fluffy, and packed with more than 10 grams of plant protein per serving, which is even more than a traditional chicken egg. Made with chickpea flour, silken tofu, and nutritional yeast, the dish is quick to assemble, easy to cook, and full of nutrients that keep you full and energized.

The seasoning makes all the difference. Kala namak, or Himalayan black salt, gives it that signature eggy aroma, while turmeric adds a warm golden color. Once blended, the batter cooks like a crepe, tender in the middle and slightly crisp at the edges.

This recipe is versatile and ideal for meal prep. Serve it on toast, with noodles, or wrapped into omurice. The batter can be stored in the fridge for up to four days, making it a practical option for quick, wholesome breakfasts any day of the week.

Whip up your chickpea flour omelet

Soft, fluffy, and protein-rich, this chickpea flour omelet delivers the classic eggy flavor with kala namak and tofu for an easy vegan breakfast. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 90 g chickpea flour

300 g silken tofu

1 cup 200 ml unsweetened plant milk (or water)

½ teaspoon Himalayan black salt kala namak

Salt and chili flakes to taste

1 teaspoon turmeric optional for color

4 tablespoon nutritional yeast

2-4 tablespoon cooking oil for frying Instructions Add all ingredients (except for the cooking oil) in a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. The mixture should be pourable but thick enough to hold its shape when cooked. Set aside.

Heat a non-stick pan over medium-low heat and add 1–2 tablespoons of oil.

Pour in half of the blended ‘egg’ mixture, spreading it out into an even, thin layer (like a crepe).

Cover with a lid and let it cook for about 3–5 minutes until the edges start to lift and the surface looks mostly set.

Once set, carefully slide it onto a plate. Repeat for the other omelet. The recipe makes about 4 omelets.

This recipe comes from Veggie Anh. You can find the original recipe here and her Instagram here.

