These breakfast berry chia bars from Cozy Vegan by Liz Douglas are an easy morning meal perfect for meal prep. They bake in one pan and slice cleanly into bars you can keep in the fridge for the week. The base uses oats, banana, flaxseed, and plant-based milk, which gives the bars a soft but sturdy texture.

A layer of cooked berries sits in the middle and thickens naturally with chia seeds as it cools. Using frozen berries keeps the recipe simple and makes it easy to prepare year-round. On top, a crumbly oat and nut mixture adds texture and a lightly crisp finish once baked. Cinnamon runs through the base and topping, giving the bars a warm flavor that works well for breakfast.

These bars work well as a grab-and-go breakfast, a mid-morning snack, or something small with coffee. They store well for several days and hold their shape once chilled. Make them ahead and portion them out to simplify your mornings without skipping breakfast.

Make the breakfast berry chia bars

These breakfast berry chia bars layer oats, banana, and flaxseed with a berry chia filling and a crumbly topping. They’re easy to prep ahead and store well for quick breakfasts or snacks. No ratings yet Duration 40 minutes mins Servings 12 Ingredients 2 tbsp ground flaxseed

6 tbsp water

1 medium overripe banana mashed

2 tbsp maple syrup

¼ cup unsweetened plant-based milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 ½ cups rolled oats

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

⅛ tsp salt

2 ½ cups frozen berries strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, or a mix

2 tbsp chia seeds Crumble topping ⅓ cup quick oats

¼ cup almond meal

¼ cup walnuts or pecans finely chopped

2 tbsp coconut oil melted

3 tbsp maple syrup

½ tsp cinnamon Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C) and line an 8 x 8-inch (20 x 20cm) square baking dish with parchment paper.

In a small bowl, combine the ground flaxseed with the water. Leave for 5 minutes until thick and gelatinous.

In a large mixing bowl, mash the banana. Add the flaxseed mixture, maple syrup, plant-based milk, and vanilla extract. Mix to combine. Add the rolled oats, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt. Mix again until combined.

Transfer the mixture to the lined baking dish and press down evenly with the back of a spoon. Bake for 15 minutes.

Add the berries to a small pot and simmer over medium heat for 3–4 minutes until they start to release their juices. Remove from the heat and stir in the chia seeds.

Wipe out the mixing bowl and add all crumble topping ingredients. Mix until combined. The texture should be dry and coarse.

Remove the base from the oven. Spread the berry mixture on top, followed by the crumble topping. Bake for 10 minutes or until the crumble is lightly golden.

Leave to cool in the pan for 15 minutes before slicing into 12 bars. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days.

Excerpted from Cozy Vegan: 100 Delicious, Plant-Based Comfort Food Recipes by Liz Douglas. Copyright © 2026 by Liz Douglas. Published by Simon & Schuster. Photography by Miranda Stokkel. All rights reserved.

