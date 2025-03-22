This leek cavolo nero and sweet potato tart is a delicious and light lunch that’s perfect for any day of the week. The combination of leeks, cavolo nero, and sweet potato creates a savory and hearty filling, while the shortcrust pastry adds a crisp base. The leeks bring a mild, sweet flavor, and the cavolo nero offers a nutrient boost with its high levels of vitamins A, C, and K. Sweet potatoes add natural sweetness and are rich in fiber and antioxidants.
The spices — cumin, sage, coriander, and fennel — bring warmth and depth to the tart. These spices are not only flavorful but also offer health benefits, such as improving digestion and reducing inflammation. The garlic adds a rich, aromatic element, while the pea shoots garnish adds freshness and color.
This vegan tart is great for a light lunch, served on its own or with a side salad. It’s also a wonderful option for gatherings or as part of a brunch spread. The best part is that it’s easy to prepare, and with its mix of vegetables and spices, it offers a healthy, comforting meal. Plus, it’s perfect for meal prep.
Leek cavolo nero and sweet potato tart
Ingredients
- 2 large leeks
- 2 medium sweet potatoes
- 150 g cavolo nero around four stalks
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 sheet shortcrust pastry homemade or shop bought, no judgement here!
- Pea shoots to garnish
Spices
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp sage
- ½ tsp ground coriander
- ½ tsp fennel seeds
- Large pinch salt & pepper
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 180ºC
- Chop the sweet potato into roughly 4cm cubes, drizzle in olive oil then roast at 180°C for 20 minutes
- While the sweet potato is baking, finely chop the leek (as you would an onion) and gently fry in a drizzle of olive oil
- Once the leeks have softened add 3 minced cloves or garlic and fry for a further 1 minute
- Add the sage, cumin, coriander, fennel, salt and pepper to the pan
- Chop the Cavolo Nero then add to the pan and gently heat for a further 5 minutes
- If using ready rolled pastry, add to a large tart dish with a removable base and prod the base with a fork 3-4 times to prevent the dreaded soggy bottom
- Place a sheet of baking parchment with baking beads (or dry rice will do) on top of the tart then pop the tart in the oven for a blind bake for 15 minutes
- Take out of the oven, remove the baking beads and parchment and add the leek, sweet potato and Cavolo Nero into the tart case then bake for a further 5 minutes
- Take out of the oven and garnish with fresh pea shoots.
This recipe is republished with permission from British Leeks. You can find the original recipe here.
