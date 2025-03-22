This leek cavolo nero and sweet potato tart is a delicious and light lunch that’s perfect for any day of the week. The combination of leeks, cavolo nero, and sweet potato creates a savory and hearty filling, while the shortcrust pastry adds a crisp base. The leeks bring a mild, sweet flavor, and the cavolo nero offers a nutrient boost with its high levels of vitamins A, C, and K. Sweet potatoes add natural sweetness and are rich in fiber and antioxidants.

The spices — cumin, sage, coriander, and fennel — bring warmth and depth to the tart. These spices are not only flavorful but also offer health benefits, such as improving digestion and reducing inflammation. The garlic adds a rich, aromatic element, while the pea shoots garnish adds freshness and color.

This vegan tart is great for a light lunch, served on its own or with a side salad. It’s also a wonderful option for gatherings or as part of a brunch spread. The best part is that it’s easy to prepare, and with its mix of vegetables and spices, it offers a healthy, comforting meal. Plus, it’s perfect for meal prep.

Leek cavolo nero and sweet potato tart

Give this sweet potato tart a try, it's great for a light lunch and is easy to make, plus it makes a pretty centerpiece when hosting a small gathering. Additionally at can be served as a starter for about eight people. No ratings yet Duration 55 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients 2 large leeks

2 medium sweet potatoes

150 g cavolo nero around four stalks

3 cloves garlic

1 sheet shortcrust pastry homemade or shop bought, no judgement here!

Pea shoots to garnish Spices 1 tsp cumin

1 tsp sage

½ tsp ground coriander

½ tsp fennel seeds

Large pinch salt & pepper Instructions Preheat the oven to 180ºC

Chop the sweet potato into roughly 4cm cubes, drizzle in olive oil then roast at 180°C for 20 minutes

While the sweet potato is baking, finely chop the leek (as you would an onion) and gently fry in a drizzle of olive oil

Once the leeks have softened add 3 minced cloves or garlic and fry for a further 1 minute

Add the sage, cumin, coriander, fennel, salt and pepper to the pan

Chop the Cavolo Nero then add to the pan and gently heat for a further 5 minutes

If using ready rolled pastry, add to a large tart dish with a removable base and prod the base with a fork 3-4 times to prevent the dreaded soggy bottom

Place a sheet of baking parchment with baking beads (or dry rice will do) on top of the tart then pop the tart in the oven for a blind bake for 15 minutes

Take out of the oven, remove the baking beads and parchment and add the leek, sweet potato and Cavolo Nero into the tart case then bake for a further 5 minutes

Take out of the oven and garnish with fresh pea shoots. I also topped the tart with harissa, however this is completely optional.

This recipe is republished with permission from British Leeks. You can find the original recipe here.

