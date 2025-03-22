X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Leek, Cavolo Nero, And Sweet Potato Tart

Cavolo nero and leek add a nice texture to the soft sweet potato

A leek cavolo nero and sweet potato tart This tart uses roasted sweet potato - Media Credit: British Leeks
This leek cavolo nero and sweet potato tart is a delicious and light lunch that’s perfect for any day of the week. The combination of leeks, cavolo nero, and sweet potato creates a savory and hearty filling, while the shortcrust pastry adds a crisp base. The leeks bring a mild, sweet flavor, and the cavolo nero offers a nutrient boost with its high levels of vitamins A, C, and K. Sweet potatoes add natural sweetness and are rich in fiber and antioxidants.

The spices — cumin, sage, coriander, and fennel — bring warmth and depth to the tart. These spices are not only flavorful but also offer health benefits, such as improving digestion and reducing inflammation. The garlic adds a rich, aromatic element, while the pea shoots garnish adds freshness and color.

This vegan tart is great for a light lunch, served on its own or with a side salad. It’s also a wonderful option for gatherings or as part of a brunch spread. The best part is that it’s easy to prepare, and with its mix of vegetables and spices, it offers a healthy, comforting meal. Plus, it’s perfect for meal prep.

Leek cavolo nero and sweet potato tart

Give this sweet potato tart a try, it's great for a light lunch and is easy to make, plus it makes a pretty centerpiece when hosting a small gathering. Additionally at can be served as a starter for about eight people.
Duration55 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time30 minutes
Servings6

Ingredients

  • 2 large leeks
  • 2 medium sweet potatoes
  • 150 g cavolo nero around four stalks
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 1 sheet shortcrust pastry homemade or shop bought, no judgement here!
  • Pea shoots to garnish
Spices
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp sage
  • ½ tsp ground coriander
  • ½ tsp fennel seeds
  • Large pinch salt & pepper

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 180ºC
  • Chop the sweet potato into roughly 4cm cubes, drizzle in olive oil then roast at 180°C for 20 minutes
  • While the sweet potato is baking, finely chop the leek (as you would an onion) and gently fry in a drizzle of olive oil
  • Once the leeks have softened add 3 minced cloves or garlic and fry for a further 1 minute
  • Add the sage, cumin, coriander, fennel, salt and pepper to the pan
  • Chop the Cavolo Nero then add to the pan and gently heat for a further 5 minutes
  • If using ready rolled pastry, add to a large tart dish with a removable base and prod the base with a fork 3-4 times to prevent the dreaded soggy bottom
  • Place a sheet of baking parchment with baking beads (or dry rice will do) on top of the tart then pop the tart in the oven for a blind bake for 15 minutes
  • Take out of the oven, remove the baking beads and parchment and add the leek, sweet potato and Cavolo Nero into the tart case then bake for a further 5 minutes
  • Take out of the oven and garnish with fresh pea shoots.
 I also topped the tart with harissa, however this is completely optional.

This recipe is republished with permission from British Leeks. You can find the original recipe here.

