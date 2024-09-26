X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Vegan Asparagus, Potato, And Broccoli Quiche

This quiche recipe is great for using up seasonal veg

a picture of an asparagus, potato, and broccoli quiche made with chickpea flour and tomatoes This plant-based quiche is made with chickpea flour - Media Credit: Flavorphotos
As the cold weather settles in for the year, having a recipe that helps you use up your seasonal vegetables is a must. This vegan asparagus, potato, and broccoli quiche does just that. Packed with plant protein, this quiche is a great lunch option for the change of seasons.

For this vegan quiche recipe, you’ll use chickpea flour and various vegetables, making it vibrant and enjoyable to eat. With tender potatoes, broccoli, and asparagus as the main ingredients, this dish is satisfying and nutritious. Additionally, the quiche’s filling contains nutritional yeast and black salt to offer a cheesy and eggy flavor without using egg.

Versatility is one of the best things about this quiche — it’s perfect for many occasions. Whether served as a main dish or as a starter, you can enjoy this quiche warm or at room temperature, making it ideal for packed lunches, casual gatherings, or even an elegant homemade high tea. This quiche is straightforward to prepare, making it accessible to most cooks.

This recipe comes from V for Life, a UK charity working on behalf of older vegans and vegetarians. You can find this dish in the charity’s all-vegan recipe calendar.

Asparagus, potato, and broccoli quiche

This vegan quiche features a chickpea flour filling with seasonal vegetables like potatoes, broccoli, and asparagus. The mixture is poured into a pre-baked shortcrust pastry and topped with tomatoes and optional vegan cheese before baking. It's a versatile dish perfect for a main or starter.
a picture of an asparagus, potato, and broccoli quiche made with chickpea flour and tomatoes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 packet shortcrust vegan pastry
For the quiche mixture
  • 120 g chickpea flour this cannot be substituted for any other kind of flour
  • 600 ml hot vegetable stock or gluten-free vegetable stock
  • 3 heaped tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1 tsp dried oregano
  • ½ tsp dried basil
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • ½ tsp black salt Kala Namak. Optional, but will give the mixture a taste of egg
  • Jersey royal potatoes steamed or boiled until just cooked, and sliced into small pieces
  • 4 broccoli florets steamed or boiled until cooked, and cut into quarters
  • Spears asparagus uncooked
  • 1 large tomato sliced
  • Vegan cheese for topping optional

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.
  • Grease and line a 20cm/8-inch quiche pan.
  • Roll out pastry to 0.5cm thickness and line quiche pan.
  • Blind bake for 15 minutes. Remove and set aside for later.
  • In a bowl combine the chickpea flour and half the stock. Whisk together well and set aside.
  • In a wide-bottomed saucepan, add the remaining stock, nutritional yeast, spices and black salt then bring to the boil. The mixture should begin to thicken quite quickly. When boiling, slowly add the chickpea mixture and stir continuously for 2–3 minutes.
  • Remove from the heat. Add vegetables apart from asparagus to the mixture and combine well.
  • Pour into the prepared pastry case. Top with asparagus spears and sliced tomato in a spiked flower shape. Add optional vegan cheese at this point.
  • Bake in the oven for 30–40 minutes or until cooked. If cooking too quickly place foil on top until cooked through completely.

You can find more information about the charity at Vforlife.org.uk.

