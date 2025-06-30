This vegan feta and corn salad is sunshine in a bowl – fresh, vibrant, and perfect for warm weather. With sweet grilled corn, juicy cucumber, briny olives, and crumbly dairy-free feta, it’s a flavor-packed dish that proves you don’t need dairy to enjoy feta.

These days, it’s easier than ever to find vegan feta in stores – brands like Violife and GreenVie offer great options at many supermarkets around the world. But if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also make your own at home (we’ve got a vegan feta recipe for that, too!).

Finished with a zesty lemon-olive oil dressing, oregano, and fresh coriander, this Natlicious Food salad is ideal for summer lunches, BBQ spreads, or just a quick weeknight dinner. It comes together quickly, travels well, and pairs perfectly with grilled mains or a slice of sourdough. It’s fresh, light, and satisfying – everything you want from a summer salad.

A simple and refreshing summer salad

Corn is in season and I decided to make a burst of summer in a bowl with this corn and feta salad! This vibrant corn and feta salad is the ultimate fresh side dish, perfectly balancing the natural sweetness of crisp corn with tangy feta, briny olives, cool, refreshing cucumber, and a bright, zesty finish from fresh coriander and lemon juice. It's incredibly easy to whip up and guaranteed to become a warm-weather favourite. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 2 corns on the cob

1 small cucumber

1 spring onion

12 kalamata olives, pitted

70 g vegan feta

1/2 lemon, juice

2 tbsp olive oil

A pinch of dried oregano

Fresh coriander leaves

Salt and pepper Instructions Grill the corn on a griddle pan on a medium heat for few minutes on each side until you get a nice char. Once it's ready, remove from the pan and put aside to cool down.

In the meantime, chop the onion, cucumber and olives into small pieces and add into a large bowl.

Crumble the feta with your hands or a fork and add it into the bowl.

Along with the coriander, salt and pepper, oregano, lemon juice and olive oil.

Place the corn hobs vertically in the bowl, and using a knife cut through the kernels.

Mix everything well and adjust the seasoning to your preference.

Serve with crackers or crunchy tortillas.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

