This vegan feta and corn salad is sunshine in a bowl – fresh, vibrant, and perfect for warm weather. With sweet grilled corn, juicy cucumber, briny olives, and crumbly dairy-free feta, it’s a flavor-packed dish that proves you don’t need dairy to enjoy feta.
These days, it’s easier than ever to find vegan feta in stores – brands like Violife and GreenVie offer great options at many supermarkets around the world. But if you’re feeling adventurous, you can also make your own at home (we’ve got a vegan feta recipe for that, too!).
Finished with a zesty lemon-olive oil dressing, oregano, and fresh coriander, this Natlicious Food salad is ideal for summer lunches, BBQ spreads, or just a quick weeknight dinner. It comes together quickly, travels well, and pairs perfectly with grilled mains or a slice of sourdough. It’s fresh, light, and satisfying – everything you want from a summer salad.
Read more: 5-Ingredient Coconut And Squash Traybake
A simple and refreshing summer salad
Ingredients
- 2 corns on the cob
- 1 small cucumber
- 1 spring onion
- 12 kalamata olives, pitted
- 70 g vegan feta
- 1/2 lemon, juice
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- A pinch of dried oregano
- Fresh coriander leaves
- Salt and pepper
Instructions
- Grill the corn on a griddle pan on a medium heat for few minutes on each side until you get a nice char. Once it's ready, remove from the pan and put aside to cool down.
- In the meantime, chop the onion, cucumber and olives into small pieces and add into a large bowl.
- Crumble the feta with your hands or a fork and add it into the bowl.
- Along with the coriander, salt and pepper, oregano, lemon juice and olive oil.
- Place the corn hobs vertically in the bowl, and using a knife cut through the kernels.
- Mix everything well and adjust the seasoning to your preference.
- Serve with crackers or crunchy tortillas.
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.
Read more: How To Make This ‘Always A Winner’ Vegan Sandwich