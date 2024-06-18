Make This Grilled Zucchini And ‘Feta’ Salad For Your Vegan BBQ

Summer is finally here, meaning many of us are dusting off the BBQ and getting ready for a season of al fresco dining. If the weather permits and your garden party goes ahead, this zucchini salad is a great recipe to serve.

It comes from Romy London, and features dairy-free feta made from macademia nuts (you can make this from scratch with the method below) and walnuts, as well as the zucchini.

Zucchini, also known as courgette, is a versatile summer squash that belongs to the Cucurbitaceae plant family, alongside melons, spaghetti squash, and cucumbers. It has a mild flavor, making it an excellent addition to a wide array of dishes. Zucchini is packed with several key nutrients; it is rich in vitamins A and C, potassium, and fiber, which support vision, immune function, heart health, and digestive health. Zucchini’s firm texture and high moisture content make it ideal for grilling — it holds its shape well and can be cooked in slices, chunks, or halved. When grilled, zucchini develops a deliciously charred, smoky flavor while retaining much of its nutritional value, making it a favorite in BBQs and summer meals.

Grilled zucchini salad

This vegan grilled zucchini salad with walnuts and vegan feta is packed with flavor and nutrition! Grilled zucchini slices are combined with toasted chopped walnuts, crumbled vegan feta made from macademia nuts, and wild rocket salad, then drizzled with a simple, yet divine dressing. The result is a delicious, satisfying salad that's perfect for a light lunch or dinner! No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Prep Time 25 minutes mins Servings 2 people Ingredients 4 zucchinis, sliced lengthwise (roughly 800g)

2 tbsp olive oil to brush

Salt & pepper to season

80 g walnuts, chopped

50 g wild rocket salad

80 g of the macademia feta (see below!) For the macademia feta 130 g raw macademia nuts

190 ml filtered water

1 tbsp agar agar powder

¾ tsp sea salt + ½ tsp for the marinade

⅛ tsp citric acid

60 ml lemon juice

60 ml olive oil

2 garlic cloves, sliced

2 tbsp fresh herbs, eg dill, parsley, oregano For the dressing 60 ml lemon juice

1 tbsp dijon mustard

2 tbsp maple syrup

Salt & pepper to taste Instructions Soak the macademia nuts in water overnight for 8 hours, then drain and rinse.

In a high-speed blender, blend the nuts, filtered water, agar agar, salt and citric acid on the highest speed for 4-5 minutes or until smooth and creamy.

Heart the mixture in a non-stick pan over low/medium heat, stirring continuously, until it reached 185F (85C). The mixture should start to thicken once it reaches the right temperature. Stir vigorously for 1 minute, then remove from heat.

Pour the vegan feta mixture into a small spring form or a rectangular container and place it into the fridge for 1-2 hours to set.

Once the feta is firm, remove it from the container and cut into bite-size cubes.

Mix vinegar or lemon juice, olive oil, sliced garlic, fresh herbs, and salt in a jar to create the marinade, then add the feta cubes. Make sure all cubes are coated in the marinade, then close the jar and place it in the fridge overnight. The feta cubes will soak up the flavors of the marinade and be ready to enjoy the next day. For the salad Heat up your grill to medium-high. Brush the zucchini slices with olive oil on both sides. Season with salt and pepper and place the slices on the grill. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side – you'll know they're done when you see grill marks and the zucchini is tender. Remove the zucchini from the grill and let it cool down a bit.

While waiting for the zucchini to cool, toast the chopped walnuts in a dry skillet for about a minute until they're golden.

In a large bowl or on a serving platter, combine the grilled courgette and toasted walnuts with wild rocket, then crumble 80g of the vegan feta on top.

For the dressing, combine all ingredients in a small food processor, then drizzle over the salad and toss to combine.

Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve & enjoy! If you don’t have macademia nuts, you can use almonds instead, but it’s best to remove the almond skins after the soaking process to create a smooth and light cheese.

Make sure to use food-grade citric acid.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.