Vegan Watermelon And Feta Salad With Balsamic Glaze

This salad is simple, refreshing, and great for a garden party

By

2 Minutes Read

a vegan watermelon and feta salad made with cucumber and rocket If you fancy a light lunch, make this watermelon and feta salad - Media Credit: Romy London
This vegan watermelon and feta salad with balsamic glaze by Romy London is a light and refreshing lunch option for the warmer months. Combining sweet watermelon cubes, tangy vegan feta, and a drizzle of balsamic glaze, this dish is simple yet flavorful. Add crunchy cucumber slices, red onion, and chopped mint for an extra burst of freshness. It’s entirely vegan and quick to prepare, making it a great addition to picnics, barbecues, or casual lunches. Plus, it takes only 10 minutes to make.

The salad also includes a homemade dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, fresh herbs, and garlic, adding a zesty kick. For extra flair, you can top it with sliced avocado or crushed pistachios. Drizzle over your favorite balsamic glaze and serve this dish as a starter, a side, or even a light main course.

This salad brings vibrant colors and refreshing flavors to your table. Whether you’re hosting friends or looking for a quick lunch, try it for your next outdoor gathering.

Vegan watermelon and feta salad

This watermelon and vegan feta salad is made with cucumber, red onion, rocket, and mint alongside the base ingredients. The salad is topped with a herby, lemony dressing and drizzled with some balsamic vinegar right at the end for a tangy, punchy, and bright dish.
No ratings yet
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 300 g cubed watermelon
  • 1 medium cucumber sliced
  • ½ medium red onion finely sliced
  • 125 g crumbled vegan feta cheese
  • 15 ml balsamic glaze
  • 50 g rocket salad
  • 15 g chopped mint leaves
For the dressing
  • 50 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 20 g fresh herbs such as basil, mint, or coriander, finely chopped
  • ¼ cup lemon juice or white wine vinegar
  • 1 clove garlic minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

  • In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, sliced cucumber, sliced red onion, crumbled feta cheese, chopped mint leaves, and rocket salad.
  • Combine all ingredients for the dressing in a food processor and blitz until well combined.
  • Toss the salad with the dressing to coat and season to taste with salt and pepper.
  • Drizzle balsamic glaze over the top and serve immediately
Tip: For an extra burst of flavor, try topping the salad with chopped pistachios or sliced
avocado.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active