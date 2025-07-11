This vegan quinoa and feta salad is light, refreshing, and packed with nourishing ingredients – perfect for the summer months. It brings together quinoa, cucumber, avocado, and vegan feta, all tossed with chopped spring onions for extra bite. A vinaigrette made with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, dill, Dijon mustard, and a touch of maple syrup brings everything together with a zesty finish.
Finding vegan feta at the supermarket is often very easy – depending on where you are in the world. But if you prefer homemade, you can make your own from scratch using this dairy-free feta recipe. This salad is great on its own, as a side dish, or even packed up for lunch. It’s fresh, simple, and a tasty way to get more plants on your plate.
It also works well as a base – feel free to bulk it up with chickpeas, grilled tofu, or extra herbs. Whether you’re making a quick weeknight dinner or prepping ahead for a picnic, this is a dish you’ll want to come back to again and again.
How to make the salad
Ingredients
- 150 g cooked quinoa (50g uncooked)
- 1 small cucumber
- 70 g vegan feta
- 1/2 avocado
- 1 spring onion
Vinaigrette
- 60 ml olive oil
- 1 lemon, juice
- 1 garlic clove
- Few dill leaves (fresh or frozen)
- 1 tsp of each maple syrup and dijon mustard
Instructions
- Cook the quinoa according to the package instructions.
- While the quinoa is cooling down, prepare the rest of the ingredients.
- Chop the cucumber, spring onion and avocado and crumble the feta.
- Then prepare the dressing by blending all the ingredients either in a food processor or a hand blender. Alternatively, you can mix all in a jar, grate the garlic and finely cut the dill.
- Mix everything together and serve.
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.