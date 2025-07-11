This vegan quinoa and feta salad is light, refreshing, and packed with nourishing ingredients – perfect for the summer months. It brings together quinoa, cucumber, avocado, and vegan feta, all tossed with chopped spring onions for extra bite. A vinaigrette made with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, dill, Dijon mustard, and a touch of maple syrup brings everything together with a zesty finish.

Finding vegan feta at the supermarket is often very easy – depending on where you are in the world. But if you prefer homemade, you can make your own from scratch using this dairy-free feta recipe. This salad is great on its own, as a side dish, or even packed up for lunch. It’s fresh, simple, and a tasty way to get more plants on your plate.

It also works well as a base – feel free to bulk it up with chickpeas, grilled tofu, or extra herbs. Whether you’re making a quick weeknight dinner or prepping ahead for a picnic, this is a dish you’ll want to come back to again and again.

How to make the salad

Salad season is here, and trust me, this quinoa feta salad is anything but ordinary! The secret? A sensational garlicky vinaigrette that turns this simple bowl into an explosion of flavour. Get ready to be surprised! No ratings yet Servings 1 Ingredients 150 g cooked quinoa (50g uncooked)

1 small cucumber

70 g vegan feta

1/2 avocado

1 spring onion Vinaigrette 60 ml olive oil

1 lemon, juice

1 garlic clove

Few dill leaves (fresh or frozen)

1 tsp of each maple syrup and dijon mustard Instructions Cook the quinoa according to the package instructions.

While the quinoa is cooling down, prepare the rest of the ingredients.

Chop the cucumber, spring onion and avocado and crumble the feta.

Then prepare the dressing by blending all the ingredients either in a food processor or a hand blender. Alternatively, you can mix all in a jar, grate the garlic and finely cut the dill.

Mix everything together and serve.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.