It’s safe to say that soy doesn’t always have the best reputation. But, contrary to popular belief, there is no reason whatsoever for most of the population to avoid soy. That said, some people can’t eat soy due to allergies. If that’s you, check out these 10 soy-free vegan recipes that are all made from nutritious plant-based ingredients.

Soybeans are a famous and ancient plant-based ingredient. They are nutritious, versatile, and popular for their taste. Classic Japanese foods like miso, ancient Chinese foods like tofu, and countless plant-based meat, cheese, milk, and yogurt alternatives are made using soybeans.

If you have an allergy to soy, the idea of going plant-based may therefore seem overwhelming – but there are plenty of soy-free vegan recipes to choose from. Ingredients like beans, legumes, lentils, quinoa, bread, pasta, potatoes, fruits, and vegetables are all free from soy, so it’s perfectly possible to make tasty and well-rounded meals.

Why does soy have a bad rep?

The idea that soy-based vegan food is environmentally unfriendly is an enduring misconception. While soy is indeed linked to deforestation, only about seven percent is consumed by humans in the form of foods like soy milk, tofu, and edamame. The vast majority, around 77 percent, is fed to farmed animals.

In fact, one recent study indicates that plant-based meat is about 89 percent better for the environment than the animal proteins which are driving deforestation. So, why do some avoid soy?

Food allergies affect nearly 11 percent of adults and about 7.6 percent of children. While soy presents a great alternative for people who are allergic to meat or dairy products, soy is also a common allergen. Soy allergies affect up to 0.5 percent of the population.

10 soy-free plant-based recipes

So, if you’re after some soy-free plant-based recipes for yourself, a family member, or a friend, look no further. These 10 plant-based recipes feature tasty staples like beans, cauliflower, squash, lentils, oats, sweet potato, and more, for meat-free snacks, lunches, and dinners.

Roasted shallot butter bean bowls

Claire Winfield This bean-based bowl with roasted shallots is perfect for the colder months

This butter bean bowl was created by Ella Mills, the chef and writer behind Deliciously Ella, who describes it as “like one giant, very cozy, nourishing hug.” It features shallots roasted in their skins so as to be “perfectly sweet and tender,” and beans for wholesome plant protein.

Find the recipe here.

Easy turmeric cauliflower rice

Kris Carr Try this cauliflower rice on its own or with your favorite main dish

This recipe comes from author and recipe creator Kris Carr and makes cauliflower the star of the show. Cauliflower is packed with vitamins C and K, and turmeric gives this whole dish a vibrant color, earthy flavor, and phytonutrients. The recipe is also gluten-free.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted pepper, thyme, and butter bean tray bake

Claire Winfield This tray bake also features butter beans and is flavored with harissa paste

Another butter bean-based recipe, this one was also created by Deliciously Ella. The harissa-infused tomato sauce and garlic-roasted vegetables make this super easy tray bake particularly flavorful. Top with rocket and a good drizzle of olive oil.

Find the recipe here.

Speedy squash bowl

BOSH! This recipe features quinoa, a protein-dense and gluten-free pseudograin

This recipe is super simple and features baked squash, pan-fried veggies, and nutrient-dense quinoa. It takes just 35 minutes to make and can be adapted to include whatever fresh veggies you happen to have in the bottom of your refrigerator.

“This meal is hearty, super speedy to make, and downright delicious,” write recipe creators BOSH! “Our Speedy Squash Bowl is the perfect addition to your midweek dinner roster!”

Find the recipe here.

Easy three bean salad

Dreena Burton This three bean salad is sweet and tangy thanks to the apple pieces and dressing

Vegan cookbook author Dreena Burton created this recipe for an easy three bean salad. It’s nutritious and flavorful, making it an ideal snack, side, or even a meal by itself. The cubes of fresh apple provide a light, sweet counterpoint to the tangy dressing and starchy beans.

Find the recipe here.

Sundried tomato, basil, and balsamic bucatini

Rebecca Hincke Have you tried bucatini before?

Rebecca Hincke, the author of The Vegan Pasta Cookbook, combines tangy flavors with the thick, spaghetti-shaped pasta tubes of bucatini. It serves four and is easy to prepare. Finish with a sprig of fresh basil and ground black pepper, to taste.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy red lentil dahl

BOSH! This Sri Lankan-style dahl includes creamy coconut milk and zingy lemon

This spicy red lentil-based dahl also comes to us from BOSH!, and takes just 30 minutes to prepare. It’s inspired by warm, Sri Lankan flavors, and includes zingy lemon and fresh coriander. Serve this hot, creamy curry over rice or with a warm flatbread.

Find the recipe here.

Apple raisin-stuffed sweet potato

Amber Asakura You’ll come back to this recipe again and again

Clean Food Dirty Girl founder Molly Patrick created this recipe for an apple and raisin-stuffed sweet potato. The combination of apples, raisins, sweet potato, and maple syrup makes for a super simple, flavorful, and nutrient-packed meal. Try it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato katsu curry

Yuki Sugiura Top this simple sweet potato katsu with panko breadcrumbs

Another sweet potato-based dish, this katsu curry brings Wagamama vibes to your home kitchen. Created by Roxy and Ben, the duo behind So Vegan, this curry is easily adaptable depending on your preference and lifestyle. Make it spicy by adding some fresh chilies, add protein by including seitan or a handful of nuts, and make it gluten-free by skipping the panko breadcrumbs. The entire thing takes less than 30 minutes to prepare and serves four.

Find the recipe here.

Homemade oat milk

Crow Moon Kitchen What’s your favorite flavor for homemade oat milk?

The final recipe in this list is a super creamy, extra-easy plant milk that you can make for yourself at home. Created by Crow Moon Kitchen, the basic recipe can be adapted to include your flavoring of choice to make a delicious milkshake. Add ice cubes to the blender and only blitz your oats for 20 to 30 seconds for an ideal texture.

Find the recipe here.

