From her new vegan cookbook Healthy Made Simple, Ella Mills (also known as Deliciously Ella) has created this roasted pepper thyme and butter bean tray bake for any easy 30-minute meal. The recipe is high in protein thanks to the use of butter beans, and it’s full of flavor and nutrients. By taking a handful of simple ingredients and jazzing them up with flavorful roasted peppers, thyme, and harissa, this tray bake easily becomes a special dinnertime meal.

To make this dish, add orzo to tomato sauce, harissa, and peppers. Meanwhile, courgette and aubergine goes into the oven to roast with garlic, thyme, and olive oil, blending rich, caramelized flavors with a savory and spicy sauce. Then, you let everything cook in the oven until the pasta, beans, and veggies combine. The result is a glorious and easy-to-make dinner with minimal fuss.

Enjoy this completely vegan meal with a handful of rocket and a drizzle of oil from the pepper jar. Also, take note you can make this tasty dish kid-friendly by swapping harissa for pesto.

Roasted pepper thyme and butter bean tray bake

With nutrient-dense veggies like aubergine and courgette paired with high protein butter beans and tasty, spicy, tomatoey orzo, this butter bean tray bake is a must-try. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 aubergines cut into 1cm dice

2 courgettes cut into 1cm dice

4 garlic cloves grated or finely chopped

1 tsp dried thyme or fresh thyme leaves

2 tbsps olive oil plus extra to serve

300 g orzo

2 tbsps harissa

1 × 400g tin of cherry tomatoes

1 × 400g tin of butter beans drained

1 × 300–400g jar of roasted peppers in oil drained and diced, plus about 2 tbsps of the oil to serve

2 large handfuls of rocket about 100g

Sea salt and black pepper Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C fan. Tip the aubergine, courgette, garlic, thyme and olive oil into a large baking tray. Add a big pinch of salt, stir and roast for 10 minutes.

Remove the tray from the oven and add the orzo, harissa, tomatoes, butter beans and roasted peppers. Fill the empty tomato tin with water and pour this in too. Add a big pinch of salt, lots of pepper, stir everything together then level the surface. It’s important to season the pasta really well here so that you get maximum flavor.

Return the tray to the oven for 18–20 minutes, until the orzo is cooked but still has a bite to it – it will continue to absorb liquid and cook as it cools.

To serve, spoon the orzo mixture on to plates, scatter over a handful of rocket and drizzle with a little of the olive oil from the pepper jar.

DELICIOUSLY ELLA HEALTHY MADE SIMPLE by Ella Mills is published by Yellow Kite and is out now.

