Dinner Vegan Recipes

Roasted Pepper Thyme And Butter Bean Tray Bake

This butter bean tray bake is made with harissa and roasted peppers

2 Minutes Read

a picture of a tray bake with roasted pepper, thyme, and butter beans This tray bake is super flavorful and is made in 30 minutes - Media Credit: Claire Winfield
From her new vegan cookbook Healthy Made Simple, Ella Mills (also known as Deliciously Ella) has created this roasted pepper thyme and butter bean tray bake for any easy 30-minute meal. The recipe is high in protein thanks to the use of butter beans, and it’s full of flavor and nutrients. By taking a handful of simple ingredients and jazzing them up with flavorful roasted peppers, thyme, and harissa, this tray bake easily becomes a special dinnertime meal.

To make this dish, add orzo to tomato sauce, harissa, and peppers. Meanwhile, courgette and aubergine goes into the oven to roast with garlic, thyme, and olive oil, blending rich, caramelized flavors with a savory and spicy sauce. Then, you let everything cook in the oven until the pasta, beans, and veggies combine. The result is a glorious and easy-to-make dinner with minimal fuss.

Enjoy this completely vegan meal with a handful of rocket and a drizzle of oil from the pepper jar. Also, take note you can make this tasty dish kid-friendly by swapping harissa for pesto.

Roasted pepper thyme and butter bean tray bake

With nutrient-dense veggies like aubergine and courgette paired with high protein butter beans and tasty, spicy, tomatoey orzo, this butter bean tray bake is a must-try.
a picture of a tray bake with roasted pepper, thyme, and butter beans
Duration30 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 2 aubergines cut into 1cm dice
  • 2 courgettes cut into 1cm dice
  • 4 garlic cloves grated or finely chopped
  • 1 tsp dried thyme or fresh thyme leaves
  • 2 tbsps olive oil plus extra to serve
  • 300 g orzo
  • 2 tbsps harissa
  • 1 × 400g tin of cherry tomatoes
  • 1 × 400g tin of butter beans drained
  • 1 × 300–400g jar of roasted peppers in oil drained and diced, plus about 2 tbsps of the oil to serve
  • 2 large handfuls of rocket about 100g
  • Sea salt and black pepper

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 200°C fan. Tip the aubergine, courgette, garlic, thyme and olive oil into a large baking tray. Add a big pinch of salt, stir and roast for 10 minutes.
  • Remove the tray from the oven and add the orzo, harissa, tomatoes, butter beans and roasted peppers. Fill the empty tomato tin with water and pour this in too. Add a big pinch of salt, lots of pepper, stir everything together then level the surface. It’s important to season the pasta really well here so that you get maximum flavor.
  • Return the tray to the oven for 18–20 minutes, until the orzo is cooked but still has a bite to it – it will continue to absorb liquid and cook as it cools.
  • To serve, spoon the orzo mixture on to plates, scatter over a handful of rocket and drizzle with a little of the olive oil from the pepper jar.

DELICIOUSLY ELLA HEALTHY MADE SIMPLE by Ella Mills is published by Yellow Kite and is out now.

The Author

Ella Mills

ELLA MILLS is an award-winning cookery author, entrepreneur and a champion of plant-based living. She started the popular recipe website, deliciouslyella.com, before releasing a #1 app and writing the fastest selling debut cookbook in the UK, Deliciously Ella, which was named Amazon's biggest-selling book in the year of publication and was a New York Times bestseller. She has since released a further five bestselling books and built a social media audience of approximately 4 million people. In 2015 Ella started working with her husband, Matthew Mills, and together they have launched over 100 plant-based food products into 10,000+ stores across the UK and globally, with customers including Tesco, Ocado, Morrisons, Waitrose, Holland and Barrett, Boots, Sainsburys and more. With a team of almost 50 people, they’re running one of the fastest growing food brands in the UK. They have also opened a London restaurant, Plants, dedicated to showing the breath of plant-based cooking. In 2017, Ella and Matthew won the Ernst & Young Rising Star Award at the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in London. They live in West London with their two daughters.

