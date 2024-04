Looking for a homemade oat milk recipe that’s both tasty and affordable? Crow Moon Kitchen has got you covered with this creamy homemade oat milk.

The base recipe has only two ingredients: oats and water. Adding ice cubes is a clever way to avoid cooking your oats during blending. To make the most out of your oat milk, use cold water and blend only for 20 to 30 seconds to keep the right texture when making your milk alternative.

What’s great about this recipe is you can flavor it however you want, be it with cocoa powder, vanilla, or any other flavors you like.

Creamy homemade oat milk recipe

Super creamy and easy to make, this oat milk recipe is cost-friendly and has fewer ingredients than store-bought oat milk. Plus, it takes less than 10 minutes to make. Use the base recipe and tweak it to your heart's content by adding sweetener, maple syrup, vanilla, or even cocoa powder for homemade chocolate oat milk. No ratings yet Duration 7 mins Prep Time 2 mins Servings 6 Ingredients 1 cup oats

6 cups cold water

2 ice cubes (don't skip)

½ tsp xanthan gum (can omit) Instructions Add oats, water, and ice cubes to a blender. Blend for 15-20 seconds, preferably on a low speed if applicable. Let rest in the blender jar for 5 minutes.

Slowly pour the contents of the blender through a fine mesh strainer or cheesecloth. Don't press it in the strainer, only allow gravity to do its job. If there is solid oats at the bottom of the blender jar you can stop pouring once you're at that level.

Save the blended oats! They can be made into oatmeal, added to a smoothie, or into baked goods.

At this point you have plain oat milk that is rather thin but good for baking and even drinking. If you want it a little more thick and creamy, clean out your blender jar, pour the oat milk into the blender with the xanthan gum. Blend for 15-20 seconds. Strain again just to ensure no oat solids.

Store in the refrigerator for up to a week. Save the blended oats! They can be made into oatmeal, added to a smoothie, or into baked goods.

If you want a sweet oat milk or vanilla flavored, once your oat milk is made, stir in 1-2 tablespoons of maple syrup for sweetened oat milk or add maple syrup and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract for a sweet vanilla oat milk.

If you want chocolate oat milk, make the vanilla version and add a quarter to half a cup of cocoa powder into the batch.

This recipe was republished with permission from Crow Moon Kitchen. View the original recipe here.

