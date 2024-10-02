In the mood for a well-seasoned cauliflower dish that’s gluten-free and vegan? Then give this easy turmeric cauliflower rice recipe by Kris Carr a go. The recipe uses simple ingredients like cauliflower, onions, and turmeric for a quick, flavorful side. Just pulse cauliflower into ‘rice,’ sauté it with spices, and finish with lemon and cilantro. The result is a warm, golden dish that can be served hot or cold.

Cauliflower is full of vitamins C and K, which supports immune heath and bone strength. This cruciferous vegetable is also high in fiber, making this rice alternative nutritious and satisfying. Meanwhile, turmeric, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, adds flavor and vibrant color.

This turmeric cauliflower rice works perfectly as a versatile side for lunch or dinner. Pair it with your favorite stir-fried veggies, roasted plant proteins like tofu or tempeh, or use it as a base for curries and stews. Its mild flavor makes it easy to incorporate into a variety of dishes while adding a nutritious boost.

Having this side dish handy is great for using up your fall vegetables, like sweet potatoes and carrots. Additionally, you can easily enjoy this cauli rice to build a nourishing bowl for an easy, healthy meal.

Easy turmeric cauliflower rice

This easy turmeric cauliflower rice is a flavorful, gluten-free side dish packed with nutrients. Perfect for pairing with roasted veggies, plant proteins, or curries. No ratings yet Ingredients 1 medium head of cauliflower chopped into florets

½ white onion chopped

1 tbsp coconut oil or avocado oil

1 tsp turmeric ground

½ tsp sea salt

⅛ tsp cayenne pepper ground

Juice of ½ lemon

A handful of fresh cilantro chopped Instructions Start by washing and chopping the cauliflower florets off the stem. Add them to the food processor as you go, then pulse the food processor to create the “rice”. This works best if you pulse ½ of the cauliflower at a time so the cauliflower rice doesn’t clump up. Be sure to pulse the processor instead of blending, so you get coarse grains of cauliflower rather than a puree.

Take a large sauté pan and heat the oil over medium for about a minute before adding the white onion to the pan. Sauté onions with the sea salt until they become slightly translucent, then add the cauliflower.

Sauté for about 5-7 minutes, or until the cauliflower begins to wilt before adding the turmeric and cayenne.

Stir to combine the rice with the spices and watch the mixture turn a gorgeous golden color.

Toss in the lemon and a bit of chopped cilantro to garnish and serve.

This recipe was republished with permission by Kris Carr. You can find the original here, and a link to her Instagram here and her podcast here.

