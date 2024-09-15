X
Environment Other News

Brazilian Judge Fines Slaughterhouses And Ranchers For Illegal Amazon Deforestation

Brazil is going after the slaughterhouses and ranchers responsible for continued deforestation

By

3 Minutes Read

Photo shows a herd of cows being raised for beef in Brazil on land that was previously Amazon rainforest The beef industry is one of the leading contributors to Amazon deforestation - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A Brazilian judge has fined two beef slaughterhouses and three “cattle” ranchers for causing environmental damage via illegal Amazon deforestation.

Read more: US Senator Cory Booker Says Giant Meat Corporations Must Be ‘Held Accountable’

Judge Inês Moreira da Costa fined the slaughterhouses and ranchers a total of BRL $764,000 (approximately USD $134,772) for buying and raising cows in the protected region of Jaci-Paraná, Rondônia. Before it was illegally deforested to create pasture for beef production, it supported the Amazon rainforest, one of the most biodiverse ecosystems on earth.

Companies Distriboi and Frigon are named alongside the ranchers in the case, and each may yet appeal the decision. However, the original complaint – which was sustained by da Costa – noted the “undeniable connection” between the beef industry’s actions and the extensive environmental damage caused by their “illegal exploitation” of the region.

“When a slaughterhouse, whether by negligence or intent, buys and resells products from invaded and illegally deforested reserves, it is clear that it is directly benefiting from these illegal activities,” said the complaint.

Read more: Protecting 1.2% Of Earth’s Land Could Save Rare And Threatened Species, Study Says

Brazil cracks down on illegal deforestation

Photo shows the stark line between Amazon rainforest and deforested pasture
Adobe Stock The Amazon rainforest is home to at least 10 percent of the world’s biodiversity

Da Costa’s ruling is the first decision in several dozen lawsuits seeking millions of dollars in environmental damages from slaughterhouses for illegal Amazon deforestation.

JBS, the world’s single largest meat processing enterprise, is named as one of those slaughterhouses, but the Brazilian courts have not yet decided on the cases involving the company. Earlier this year, New York State sued JBS over “greenwashing” claims.

The raising of cows for beef production is responsible for around 80 percent of Amazon deforestation. Rondonia is the most comprehensively deforested state in the Brazilian Amazon, and Jaci-Paraná has already had around 80 percent of its forests destroyed.

Many Rondonian cities have experienced thick smoke from wildfires in recent weeks, which typically indicates significant, ongoing deforestation. This smoke was so extreme that Porto Velho’s main airport was closed for seven consecutive days, per ABC News.

Last month, Brazil’s federal court ordered the rancher Dirceu Kruger to pay $292 million (around USD $50 million) to restore thousands of hectares of land deforested for farming.

Read more: 5 Million Acre Sugarcane Megaproject Threatens Papua’s Rainforest

Tagged

amazon deforestation

beef industry

deforestation

meat industry

news

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active