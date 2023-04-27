WATCH: What Happens When You Eat Soy?

Anyone who’s been vegan for any length of time will be aware of the constant barrage of questions we’re faced about apparent nutritional shortfalls of our diet. A key one of these regards soy.

Soy is has been eaten for thousands of years, is hugely versatile, and is used to make everything from vegan meats and milk to edamame, tofu, and tempeh. Many soy products have long been highlighted as convenient and healthy sources of protein, but there is also a huge amount of misinformation surrounding it.

Can soy cause breast cancer, and should men really avoid consuming it? Is it actually driving Amazon deforestation? Is soy truly the worst thing on earth?

What Happens When is a new series that takes a deep dive into the topics that concern our health and wellbeing, and hear from experts who debunk some of the most common myths. Narrated by Plant Based News co-founder Robbie Lockie, episode one looks at all the misinformation surrounding soy, and explains the reality of the hugely popular food.

