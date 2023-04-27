 WATCH: What Happens When You Eat Soy?
WATCH: What Happens When You Eat Soy?

Find out the truth about soy on episode one of What Happens When, a new YouTube series from Plant Based News

A graphic reading: "Busting myths about soy" Is soy actually bad for you? - Media Credit: Plant Based News

Anyone who’s been vegan for any length of time will be aware of the constant barrage of questions we’re faced about apparent nutritional shortfalls of our diet. A key one of these regards soy.

Soy is has been eaten for thousands of years, is hugely versatile, and is used to make everything from vegan meats and milk to edamame, tofu, and tempeh. Many soy products have long been highlighted as convenient and healthy sources of protein, but there is also a huge amount of misinformation surrounding it.

Can soy cause breast cancer, and should men really avoid consuming it? Is it actually driving Amazon deforestation? Is soy truly the worst thing on earth?

What Happens When is a new series that takes a deep dive into the topics that concern our health and wellbeing, and hear from experts who debunk some of the most common myths. Narrated by Plant Based News co-founder Robbie Lockie, episode one looks at all the misinformation surrounding soy, and explains the reality of the hugely popular food.

Keep an eye on the Plant Based News YouTube channel for future episodes of What Happens When.

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

