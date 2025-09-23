10 Recipes That Use September Produce

September is the time of year when lighter meals overlap with heartier ones, making this a versatile month for seasonal eating. The recipes below all incorporate fresh produce; they showcase myriad creative ways to embrace seasonal flavors and ingredients during the natural transition from summer into fall.

Early in the season, you can lean on bright, fresh dishes like salads, pasta, and grain bowls that use what’s left from the warmer months. As the weather cools, it makes sense to shift toward comfort foods such as soups, tray bakes, and casseroles.

Eating with the seasons in September is about variety and balance. It’s an easy way to bring freshness to your table while easing into the colder months ahead.

Fruit-based desserts and baked goods work particularly well, giving you a chance to use up what’s in the fruit bowl before it spoils. Cooking with what’s fresh and abundant now means you can enjoy a wide range of flavors throughout the changing seasons, all while keeping meals simple and affordable.

Almond pear galette

Romy London A galette is a traditional French tart that can be sweet or savory

An autumnal almond and pear galette is a perfect way to use September produce like pears. This recipe from Romy London makes for a crisp, fruity, and warm dessert. The almond flour crust is rich and nutty, while cinnamon-spiced pears bring seasonal sweetness, perfect for cozy gatherings.

Pesto plum pizza with balsamic arugula

Makini Howell Plums add a tangy sweetness to this vegan pizza

If you’ve got leftover plums, add them to this pesto plum pizza with balsamic arugula recipe by Makini Howell. The juicy fruit pairs well with peppery greens, creamy soy ricotta, and walnut pesto. This balance of sweet, savory, and tangy flavors makes this pizza both refreshing and hearty.

Jerk jackfruit with pineapple, corn, and sweet potato

Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti Jackfruit can be used as a versatile meat alternative

This jerk jackfruit, pineapple, sweetcorn, and sweet potato traybake by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti makes for a great dinner option. You can roast everything in one pan for minimal cleanup, and the mix of sweet, smoky, and spicy flavors makes the dish hearty, colorful, and easy to serve with rice or tortillas.

Miso creamy corn pasta

Jenné Claiborne This creamy corn pasta is packed full of flavor

Next, try this miso creamy corn pasta by Jenné Claiborne. Those following the recipe can sauté the sweetcorn and garlic before blending it into a creamy sauce with the miso and nutritional yeast. Toss this sauce with linguine for a quick, flavorful dinner that’s light and comforting. Top it off with fresh herbs or walnut parmesan.

Carrot noodle soup

Sammy Green This carrot noodle soup makes an ideal mid-week pick-me-up

This carrot noodle soup by Chloe Wheatland is a comforting soup with a nice touch of spice and creaminess. It blends carrots with coconut milk for a velvety base, with chickpeas and rice noodles for protein and carbs. Overall, this soup is a uniquely warming meal that is perfect for cool evenings.

Cauliflower and potato traybake

Natlicious Food This cauliflower and potato bake couldn’t be easier to make

Make this easy cauliflower and potato traybake by Natlicious Food when you’re craving something simple, nutritious, and full of flavor.

Autumn ‘everything bowl’

Isa Chandra Moskowitz This autumn ‘everything bowl’ is packed with seasonal nutrients

To really get the most out of your September produce, try this autumn ‘everything bowl.’ The recipe is from Isa Chandra Moskowitz and combines quinoa, lentils, tempeh, and roasted vegetables like beets, squash, kale, and more. A vibrant beet and yogurt sauce ties everything together.

Squash and kale quinoa salad

Dr Alan Desmond Veggies and quinoa make this salad colorful, nutritious, and tasty

Next, make this squash and kale quinoa salad by Alan Desmond. Roasted squash and onions add sweetness to the dish, while quinoa and kale add protein and fiber. A creamy cashew dressing ties everything together, creating a colorful salad that works for a wholesome lunch or a light dinner.

Apple pie cookies

Avocado Skillet Using oat and almond flour in place of wheat means these cookies are gluten-free

Making cookies when the weather cools is a given, so why not make these gluten-free apple pie cookies from Avocado Skillet? Made with oat and almond flour, coconut sugar, and diced apples, they’re wholesome yet sweet, baked in a single bowl, and perfect as a simple fall treat.

Cheesy smoky leek pasta bake

Romy London This pasta bake features a crispy, cheesy, breadcrumb-based topping

Romy London’s cheesy, smoky leek pasta bake is a must-try for this time of year. Leeks add a sweet, mellow flavor that deepens as the dish cooks. The leeks are paired with smoky paprika, fresh peppers, and tangy tomatoes. Finished with a cheesy breadcrumb topping, this bake is hearty and comforting.

