How To Make This Vegan Carrot Noodle Soup

For a wholesome and easy dinner, try this carrot noodle soup. This recipe comes from Chloe Wheatland’s new cookbook Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen.

Carrots, the star ingredient, are packed with beta-carotene, which supports eye health and boosts immunity. Blended with coconut milk and vegetable stock, the carrots create a velvety, comforting soup base. Chickpeas bring a hearty texture and plant-based protein, while the red curry paste adds warmth and spice. Rice vermicelli noodles make the dish more filling and add a satisfying chew to each bite.

This soup pairs perfectly with a dollop of coconut yogurt, fresh coriander leaves, and a sprinkle of crushed peanuts for added crunch. Serve it with warm, toasted bread for an extra hearty meal. You can also drizzle chili oil for extra heat, making it customizable to your spice preference. Ideal for chilly evenings, this carrot noodle soup is a quick, tasty option that’s sure to become a go-to dinner.

Carrot noodle soup

For a quick and easy dinner, make this carrot noodle soup. It contains chickpeas, coconut milk, vermicelli noodles, and Thai red curry paste. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 5 large carrots (325 grams) chopped into roughly 2 cm chunks

100 g rice vermicelli noodles

2 cups (500 ml) vegetable stock

400 ml can full-fat coconut milk

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ brown onion finely diced

1 clove garlic finely chopped

2 ½ tablespoons vegan Thai red curry paste

400 g can chickpeas drained and rinsed To serve 4 slices bread of your choice toasted To serve (optional) Coconut yoghurt

Coriander leaves

Chili oil

Crushed peanuts Instructions Place the carrots into a saucepan and fill with enough water to cover. Bring to the boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 15 minutes or until the carrots are tender. Remove from heat and drain.

Meanwhile, place the rice vermicelli noodles into a large heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water and soak for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Combine the carrots, vegetable stock, coconut milk, and a pinch of salt and pepper in a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth.

Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté for 3–4 minutes, until translucent. Add the garlic, red curry paste and chickpeas and sauté for a further 1–2 minutes, until fragrant.

Pour in the carrot mixture and vermicelli noodles and mix well. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 7–10 minutes, stirring regularly, or until the soup has thickened. Remove from heat.

To serve, ladle into bowls and serve with the toast. If you like, top with coconut yoghurt, coriander, chili oil and crushed peanuts. TIP: Feel free to substitute the chickpeas with any type of bean or legume. Diced tofu is also a delicious addition.

Edited extract of Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen (Penguin, $39.99) by Chloe Wheatland. Photography by Sammy Green. Available now.

