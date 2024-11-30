X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

How To Make This Vegan Carrot Noodle Soup

Whip up this spicy, creamy, and comforting soup for a cold weather meal

By

2 Minutes Read

a pot of carrot noodle soup with Thai curry, peanuts, chili, chickpeas, and coriander Have this carrot noodle soup for a cold-weather pick-me-up - Media Credit: Sammy Green
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

For a wholesome and easy dinner, try this carrot noodle soup. This recipe comes from Chloe Wheatland’s new cookbook Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen.

Read more: 10 Recipes That Use In-Season Vegetables For Fall

Carrots, the star ingredient, are packed with beta-carotene, which supports eye health and boosts immunity. Blended with coconut milk and vegetable stock, the carrots create a velvety, comforting soup base. Chickpeas bring a hearty texture and plant-based protein, while the red curry paste adds warmth and spice. Rice vermicelli noodles make the dish more filling and add a satisfying chew to each bite.

This soup pairs perfectly with a dollop of coconut yogurt, fresh coriander leaves, and a sprinkle of crushed peanuts for added crunch. Serve it with warm, toasted bread for an extra hearty meal. You can also drizzle chili oil for extra heat, making it customizable to your spice preference. Ideal for chilly evenings, this carrot noodle soup is a quick, tasty option that’s sure to become a go-to dinner.

Read more: 30 Fall Recipes To Warm Up Your Evenings

Carrot noodle soup

For a quick and easy dinner, make this carrot noodle soup. It contains chickpeas, coconut milk, vermicelli noodles, and Thai red curry paste.
a pot of carrot noodle soup with Thai curry, peanuts, chili, chickpeas, and coriander
No ratings yet
Duration35 minutes
Cook Time25 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 5 large carrots (325 grams) chopped into roughly 2 cm chunks
  • 100 g rice vermicelli noodles
  • 2 cups (500 ml) vegetable stock
  • 400 ml can full-fat coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ brown onion finely diced
  • 1 clove garlic finely chopped
  • 2 ½ tablespoons vegan Thai red curry paste
  • 400 g can chickpeas drained and rinsed
To serve
  • 4 slices bread of your choice toasted
To serve (optional)
  • Coconut yoghurt
  • Coriander leaves
  • Chili oil
  • Crushed peanuts

Instructions

  • Place the carrots into a saucepan and fill with enough water to cover. Bring to the boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer for 15 minutes or until the carrots are tender. Remove from heat and drain.
  • Meanwhile, place the rice vermicelli noodles into a large heatproof bowl. Cover with boiling water and soak for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.
  • Combine the carrots, vegetable stock, coconut milk, and a pinch of salt and pepper in a high-speed blender. Blend until smooth.
  • Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté for 3–4 minutes, until translucent. Add the garlic, red curry paste and chickpeas and sauté for a further 1–2 minutes, until fragrant.
  • Pour in the carrot mixture and vermicelli noodles and mix well. Reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 7–10 minutes, stirring regularly, or until the soup has thickened. Remove from heat.
  • To serve, ladle into bowls and serve with the toast. If you like, top with coconut yoghurt, coriander, chili oil and crushed peanuts.
TIP: Feel free to substitute the chickpeas with any type of bean or legume. Diced tofu is also a delicious addition.

Edited extract of Chloe’s Vegan Kitchen (Penguin, $39.99) by Chloe Wheatland. Photography by Sammy Green. Available now.

Read more: There’s More To Chickpeas Than Hummus, Try These 6 Creative Vegan Recipes

Tagged

carrot

chickpeas

coconut milk

comfort food

curry

pasta

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Chloe Wheatland

Chloe Wheatland is a content creator, model and plant-based recipe developer from Australia. She grew up in a cozy country town just north of Melbourne. She is a big believer in balance and living a lifestyle that fulfils her both physically and mentally. She became a vegan in her mid-teens and since that time her whole life has changed. Apart from improved health, Chloe discovered what she was truly passionate about and built a business from social media, where she is dedicated to sharing easy and healthy recipes and mindfulness insights.

More by Chloe Wheatland

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active