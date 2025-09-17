X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

15 Plant-Based Classic USA Recipes

Indulge in popular American classics with these easy, comforting recipes

plant based apple pie with vegan flaky crust topped with vegan cream or ice cream for plant-based classic USA recipes These recipes are all vegan twists on classic American recipes - Media Credit: Matt Russell

Classic American recipes hold a special place in food culture, from burgers and fried chicken to mac and cheese and apple pie. These dishes are rich in history, rooted in comfort, and often tied to family gatherings, holidays, or weekend traditions. While they usually rely on meat, dairy, or eggs, plant-based versions of classic recipes show that none of the flavor or nostalgia has to be lost when making vegan-friendly meals.

Plant-based spins on classic USA recipes keep the focus on flavor while incorporating simple swaps. For example, dairy alternatives, legumes, and veggies make it possible to cook the same beloved meals without animal products.

Read more: 11 Vegan Italian Recipes

From savory mains to sweet desserts, these vegan classics fit seamlessly into modern cooking. They’re accessible, practical, and family-friendly. With these recipes, it’s easy to enjoy the comfort foods you know in an inclusive way.

Mac and cheese burger

Two fully loaded vegan bean burgers topped with dairy-free mac and cheese and served in bread buns
Violife The earthy bean burger pairs beautifully with creamy mac and cheese

Starting this list of classic American recipes is this utterly tasty mac and cheese burger. A bean and rice patty is layered with vegan cheddar, guacamole, and pickled onions, then topped off with a scoop of dairy-free mac and cheese.

Find the recipe here.

Broccoli cheddar cobbler

a bowl of broccoli cheddar cobbler with scratch-made biscuits
Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace This cobbler is made with a cashew and vegan cheese sauce

Try this broccoli and cheese cobbler by Lauren Hartmann for a hearty plant-based meal. The cashew and vegan cheddar sauce make the filling extra creamy, while the broccoli, garlic, and thyme give it a grassy, herbaceous flavor. Flaky biscuits bake top it off, creating a golden crust that turns this into a full dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Gooey PBJ brownies

vegan chocolate brownies loaded with peanut butter and raspberry jam
BOSH! Try these rich and gooey PBJ brownies for the ultimate chocolate, peanut butter, and raspberry explosion

These gooey PBJ brownies by BOSH! pair creamy peanut butter and rich chocolate with raspberry jam. The texture is dense and rich, with peanuts for added crunch and tart sweetness from the jam that cuts through the chocolate.

Find the recipe here.

The best vegan ribs

the best vegan ribs made from jackfruit and vegan ground beef for plant-based classic USA recipes
Monika Normand These plant-based ribs taste very similar to the real thing

These vegan ribs by Emani Corcran are made with jackfruit and vegan ground beef for a meaty bite. Smoked paprika, garlic powder, and cayenne give depth, while liquid smoke and BBQ sauce add that classic meaty flavor. The ribs are saucy, smoky, and perfect for sharing.

Find the recipe here.

Cheesy hamburger pasta

a bowl of cheezy hamburger shells a vegan version of hamburger helper
Lauren Boehme and Julie Grace This protein-packed pasta is an excellent vegan comfort food dish

Lauren Hartmann’s cheesy hamburger pasta is a plant-based take on Hamburger Helper. Shell pasta simmers in a creamy vegan cheese sauce along with well-seasoned mince. The dish also cooks in a single pot, making it easy to cook and serve.

Find the recipe here.

Cherry pie with dairy-free whipped cream

vegan cherry pie with sour cherries and vegan whipped cream for plant-based classic USA recipes
Zoe Lonergan This cherry pie is spiced with cinnamon and ginger

This cherry pie recipe from Reece Hignell is paired with a dairy-free whipped cream. The pie has a golden, flaky crust and a tangy cherry filling spiced with cinnamon and ginger. It’s best served warm with vegan cream and extra cherries.

Find the recipe here.

The best burger

Viva Vegan Recipe Club's meat-free mega burger stacked with dairy-free cheese, salad, and onion rings
Viva Vegan's Recipe Club Add as many toppings as you dare and make this burger your own

Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club makes a classic American cheeseburger into a plant-based treat loaded with toppings. Double patties, vegan cheese, crispy bacon, onion rings, and fresh salad stack high in this burger. Serve with fries or salad for a full meal.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 6 Vegan Pasta Salad Recipes

‘Smackaroni and cheese’

a picture of vegan macaroni and cheese for plant-based classic USA recipes
Ed Anderson There’s nothing quite like creamy vegan mac and cheese when you crave comfort food

Mac and cheese is quick to prepare, tasty, and a comfort food staple, and this recipe from Toriano Gordon hits all those boxes while being vegan. Elbow pasta bakes in a creamy pea milk and cheddar-style sauce, flavored with garlic and green onions, for a rich and melty dish.

Find the recipe here.

Chili dogs

Three vegan chili dogs with melted cheese and chillis on them
World of Vegan These chili dogs will be sure to impress

For group lunches for casual parties, make these vegan chili dogs by World of Vegan. The plant-based hot dogs are loaded with chili, melted vegan cheese, onions, and jalapeños. They’re quick to assemble, fun to eat, and perfect for sharing outdoors.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy potato salad

A bowl of healthy creamy vegan potato salad by ElaVegan
ElaVegan This recipe makes for a great lunch or side dish

Potato salad is another staple of American cuisine, and this recipe by Ela Vegan is a creamy and flavorsome take on the classic dish. Potatoes, peppers, onion, and pickles mix with a bean-based dressing for a light, protein-rich side. It’s oil-free, plant-based, and perfect served cold.

Find the recipe here.

Jackfruit and apple coleslaw burger

vegan roasted BBQ jackfruit and apple slaw burger
Happy Skin Kitchen This pulled jackfruit burger is similar in texture to pulled pork

This jackfruit and apple coleslaw burger mimics classic pulled pork and coleslaw sandwiches. The recipe comes from Happy Skin Kitchen and layers BBQ jackfruit with crisp apple slaw inside a bun. It’s sweet, smoky, and crunchy, with a fun plant-based twist.

Find the recipe here.

Chocolate chunk cookies

a picture of a chocolate chunk cookie topped with sea salt for plant-based classic USA recipes
Joann Pai These choc-chunk cookies are excellent with your favorite vegan milk

Chocolate chunk – or chip – cookies are easy to whip up at home when you’re in the mood for sweets, and just as easy when prepared with a vegan recipe. This one comes from Amanda Bankert and makes a batch of cookies with chewy centers, crisp edges, rich chocolate pieces, and a touch of sea salt.

Find the recipe here.

Maple mustard vegan tater hot dish

a plate of maple mustard vegan tater hot dish with vegan beef, cheese, and tater tots
Toni Zernick No animal products are required in this meaty tater hot dish

The tater tot casserole is another popular American dish. This version by Will Edmond layers sautéed onions, garlic, vegan beef, and mixed vegetables with a creamy maple mustard sauce, then tops it with crispy tots and melty vegan cheddar.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan fried chicken

a picture of vegan friend chicken in a basket with sauce on the side
Ed Anderson This vegan fried chicken is great on a sandwich or with your favorite sides

Toriano Gordan’s vegan fried chicken is extra crispy, seasoned with Cajun spices, garlic, and onion for classic flavor. Made with plant-based chicken shreds or strips, it fries to golden perfection and works well dipped in sauces, served over fries, or stuffed in a sandwich.

Find the recipe here.

Apple pie

plant based apple pie with vegan flaky crust topped with vegan cream or ice cream
Matt Russell Serve your apple pie with vegan cream or ice cream

A list of plant-based classic USA recipes wouldn’t be complete without a slice of apple pie. This recipe is from Philip Khoury and uses thin layers of apple to make a jammy filling. Cinnamon, lemon, and vanilla enhance the apple flavors, and it’s all tucked inside a flaky pastry crust.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Burger Recipes: From Mac And Cheese To Buffalo Cauliflower

Tagged

burger

comfort food

pie

recipes

vegan recipes

