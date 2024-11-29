Try This Autumnal Almond Pear Galette

If you enjoy French pastry, then you’ll love this autumnal galette. A galette is a rustic, open-faced tart, simple to make and perfect for showcasing seasonal ingredients. Unlike a traditional pie, it’s free-form, with a flaky crust folded casually around the filling. This makes it charming and versatile, ideal for sweet or savory creations.

Read more: 15 Vegan Dessert Ideas: From Pancake ‘Cereal’ To A Chocolate Croissant Tearer

Romy London’s almond pear galette is a vegan twist on this classic dessert. The crust, made with almond flour and vegan butter, is rich and nutty. The filling features ripe pears tossed with cinnamon, lemon juice, and a touch of maple syrup, creating a sweet and spiced autumnal flavor. The addition of ground almonds enhances the nutty profile and pairs beautifully with the pears.

This galette is an excellent dessert for fall and winter, offering warmth and comfort in every bite. Serve it slightly warm with a dollop of plant-based whipped cream or a scoop of vegan vanilla ice cream. Its elegant simplicity makes it perfect for family dinners or festive gatherings.

Read more: 11 Vegan Apple Dessert Recipes

Almond pear galette

This almond pear galette offers all the indulgence and warmth of fall with the ease of rustic baking. You'll adore the flavors of ripe pear, nutty almond, and cinnamon alongside the flaky, buttery crust. The best part? It's entirely vegan. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins Cook Time 35 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients For the almond crust 160 g plain flour

90 g ground almonds almond flour

2 tbsp (30g) sugar

¼ tsp salt

120 g unsalted vegan butter cold and cubed

3-4 tbsp (45-60ml) cold water For the filling 3 ripe pears thinly sliced

2 tbsp (30g) sugar

2 tbsp (30ml) maple syrup or agave

2 tsp (10ml) lemon juice

1 tsp (5g) ground cinnamon

1 tbsp (15g) ground almonds (almond flour) For brushing 2 tbsp (30ml) almond milk (or other plant-based milk)

1 tbsp (15g) sugar for sprinkling Instructions Make the almond crust In a large bowl, combine flour, ground almonds, sugar, and salt. Add cold vegan butter and use a pastry cutter or your fingers to work the butter into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

Gradually add cold water, one tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together. Form the dough into a disk, wrap in cling film, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Prepare the filling In a bowl, toss the sliced pears with sugar, maple syrup, lemon juice, and ground cinnamon until evenly coated. Set aside. Assemble the galette Preheat your oven to 190°C. Roll out the chilled dough on a floured surface into a rough circle about 12 inches (30cm) in diameter.

Transfer the dough to a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle the center of the dough with 1 tablespoon of ground almonds.

Arrange the pear slices in the center, leaving a 2-inch (5cm) border around the edges. Fold the edges of the dough over the pears, pleating as you go, to form a rustic edge.

Brush the crust with almond milk and sprinkle it with sugar (optional). Bake Bake the galette in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the pears are tender.

Allow the galette to cool slightly before slicing and serving.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Read more: 20 Vegan Chocolate Dessert Ideas