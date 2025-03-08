This Miso Creamy Corn Pasta Is Completely Plant-Based

Jenné Claiborne’s miso creamy corn pasta from Sweet Potato Soul Vegan Vibes is a perfect blend of flavors from Italy, the South, and Japan. It brings together al dente linguine, sweetcorn, and a creamy miso sauce for a unique yet delicious dish. If you like light, flavorful pasta instead of heavy, overly saucy dishes, this recipe is for you.

The pasta cooks quickly in boiling water with a little salt, while the sauce comes together in a skillet. Garlic and corn are sautéed in olive oil, creating a fragrant base. Then, miso, nutritional yeast, and black pepper are added to make a creamy, savory sauce. If you like a thinner sauce, you can always add a bit more pasta water.

Once the sauce is ready, toss the cooked pasta in the skillet, making sure it’s coated well. You can finish the dish with red chili flakes for a little heat and fresh parsley for color. For an extra special touch, top it with walnut parmesan.

This miso creamy corn pasta is simple, quick, and full of flavor. It’s perfect for a vegan weeknight dinner or when you want something comforting without being too heavy.

Read more: How to Make Vegan Cypriot Souvlaki

Miso creamy corn pasta

Try this fusion pasta dish with corn and miso for a comforting dinner. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tablespoons kosher salt

8 ounces linguine

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil plus more for drizzling

3 garlic cloves minced

1 cup corn kernels fresh or frozen

Sea salt

2 teaspoons mellow white miso

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper plus more to taste

1 teaspoon red chili flakes optional

Fresh parsley for garnish walnut parmesan Instructions Bring a pot of water to a boil for the pasta. Add the kosher salt and linguine and cook according to the package directions (I usually cook my linguine for 8 to 9 minutes). Reserving at least ½ cup of the pasta water, drain the pasta. Don’t rinse, but toss with a drizzle of olive oil.

In a large skillet, heat the 3 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and corn, plus a dash of sea salt, and cook until the garlic is fragrant and slightly golden, about 3 minutes.

Dissolve the miso in ¼ cup of the hot pasta water, then pour it into the skillet with the garlic and corn. Sprinkle in the nutritional yeast and pepper and stir well. Bring the mixture to a simmer and continue to stir until it is creamy, about 2 minutes. Add more pasta water if you want a thinner sauce.

Add the pasta to the skillet and use tongs to toss and coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Serve with red chili flakes (if using), parsley, and walnut parmesan.

Excerpted from SWEET POTATO SOUL VEGAN VIBES by Jenné Claiborne. Copyright © 2025 by Jenné Claiborne. Used by permission of Rodale Books, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.

Read more: Butter Beans In Tomato, Olive, And Caper Sauce Is An Easy Weeknight Meal