Warming Jerk Jackfruit With Pineapple, Corn, And Sweet Potato

This warming jerk jackfruit traybake from The Plant-Based Family Cookbook by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti is a simple, no-fuss dinner packed with color and flavor. It’s great whether you’re feeding a family or just want something easy for yourself. Everything roasts on one pan – jackfruit, pineapple, sweet potatoes, bell peppers, and corn – so cleanup is quick.

Jackfruit is the star here. It’s a tropical fruit that’s perfect as a plant-based meat alternative because of its texture and ability to soak up spices like jerk seasoning. It’s hearty and filling without being heavy.

The recipe itself happens to be gluten-free, but it’s easy to pair with whatever you like – soft tortillas, rice and beans, or even flatbreads. Add gluten or keep it out. It’s up to you.

Traybake meals like this one are ideal for busy evenings. You can prep everything in minutes, pop it in the oven, and walk away. And when it’s done, the mix of sweet, spicy, and smoky flavors is a total crowd-pleaser. Or, if you’re solo, leftovers make a great lunch the next day.

Preparing the warming jerk jackfruit

This versatile fruit makes a great meat alternative in savory dishes. This jackfruit traybake is spicy, sweet, and a really easy way to feed a group of people. No ratings yet Duration 55 minutes mins Cook Time 45 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 (13.5-oz [380-g]) can jackfruit pieces in salted water

2 tbsp (30 ml) extra-virgin olive oil plus more for drizzling

¼–½ tsp jerk blend spices (use ¼ tsp for younger children)

9 oz (260 g) pineapple chunks

2 large sweet potatoes scrubbed and sliced into wedges

2 bell peppers deseeded, roughly chopped

4 ears corn on the cob each cut in half TO SERVE (OPTIONAL) Tortillas

Lettuce

Cooked rice and beans

Flatbreads Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F/200°C (180°C convection) and line a large roasting pan or baking sheet with parchment paper.

Drain and pat dry the jackfruit with kitchen paper towels and slice the pieces in half. Add to a bowl with the extra-virgin olive oil and the jerk blend spices. Toss together until the jackfruit is covered. Spread the jackfruit out onto the baking sheet.

Arrange the pineapple pieces, sweet potato wedges, bell pepper and corn on the cob evenly around the jackfruit. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and place the baking sheet in the center of the oven to bake for 25 minutes.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and turn the sweet potato wedges and corn on the cob over. Return to the oven and bake for another 20 minutes until the corn on the cob turns golden.

Remove from the oven and serve either as-is, divided among plates, or in tacos with fresh crispy lettuce, with rice and beans or wrapped in flatbreads.

Reprinted with permission from The Plant-Based Family Cookbook by Claire Swift and Sarah Biagetti. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021.

