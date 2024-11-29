This Cauliflower And Potato Tray Bake Is Completely Vegan

There’s nothing quite like a veggie tray bake in the colder months, and this cauliflower and potato version is completely free of animal products.

Read more: 21 Comfort Food Recipes That Are All 100% Vegan

This recipe, from Natlicious Food, shows you how to make a protein-packed potato and cauliflower bake that doesn’t use any dairy. The protein comes from tofu, while nutritional yeast gives the cauliflower a cheesy flavor. Serve it with hummus for extra creaminess.

This potato and cauliflower bake couldn’t be easier to make. It all comes together in one pan – just toss the ingredients together and pop them in the oven.

Read more: 11 Nostalgic Dinner Recipes Made Vegan

This dish has been a weekly staple in my kitchen, and now it's time to add it to yours! It's incredibly easy to put together, everything bakes in one tray, and it's utterly delicious. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 1 hour hr Ingredients Potatoes 500 g potatoes

2 cloves garlic

1 bay leaf

1/2 tsp of each garlic granules and dried oregano

salt and pepper to taste

1 tbsp olive oil Cauliflower 1 tbsp dijon mustard

2 tbsp olive oil

1 lemon (washed)

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1/2 tsp of each garlic granules and dried oregano

Salt and pepper

1 onion, peeled

1 red (pointy) pepper

500 g cauliflower Tofu 240 g firm tofu

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp cornflour

1/2 tsp of each garlic granules and dried oregano

Salt and pepper Serve with Hummus

Spring onions slices

Hot sauce Instructions Peel and cut the potatoes in bite size pieces. Place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper along with the remaining of the ingredients and combine well.

Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes.

In a large bowl add all the cauliflower ingredients (except of the veggies) and whisk well to combine.

Cut the onion, pepper and cauliflower in big chunks and add them into the bowl.

Combine well and spread over the potatoes (that have been cooking already for 20minutes).

Set the tray aside for a minute, to prep the tofu.

In the same bowl, tear apart the tofu in bite size pieces, then add all the tofu ingredients and mix well to combine.

Place the tofu in the tray, along with the juiced lemon pieces and bake for another 20-25 minutes, turning them halfway through.

I like to serve it on a generous spread of hummus, a sprinkle of spring onions and some extra hot sauce on top.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: 30 Fall Recipes To Warm Up Your Evenings