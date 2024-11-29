X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

This Cauliflower And Potato Tray Bake Is Completely Vegan

This tray bake is a great weeknight meal

By

1 Minutes Read

A yellow plate full of vegan cauliflower and potato bake This cauliflower and potato bake couldn't be easier to make - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

There’s nothing quite like a veggie tray bake in the colder months, and this cauliflower and potato version is completely free of animal products.

Read more: 21 Comfort Food Recipes That Are All 100% Vegan

This recipe, from Natlicious Food, shows you how to make a protein-packed potato and cauliflower bake that doesn’t use any dairy. The protein comes from tofu, while nutritional yeast gives the cauliflower a cheesy flavor. Serve it with hummus for extra creaminess.

This potato and cauliflower bake couldn’t be easier to make. It all comes together in one pan – just toss the ingredients together and pop them in the oven.

Read more: 11 Nostalgic Dinner Recipes Made Vegan

This dish has been a weekly staple in my kitchen, and now it's time to add it to yours! It's incredibly easy to put together, everything bakes in one tray, and it's utterly delicious.
A yellow plate full of vegan cauliflower and potato bake
No ratings yet
Duration1 hour
Cook Time1 hour

Ingredients

Potatoes
  • 500 g potatoes
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 tsp of each garlic granules and dried oregano
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
Cauliflower
  • 1 tbsp dijon mustard
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 lemon (washed)
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1/2 tsp of each garlic granules and dried oregano
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 onion, peeled
  • 1 red (pointy) pepper
  • 500 g cauliflower
Tofu
  • 240 g firm tofu
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1 tsp cornflour
  • 1/2 tsp of each garlic granules and dried oregano
  • Salt and pepper
Serve with
  • Hummus
  • Spring onions slices
  • Hot sauce

Instructions

  • Peel and cut the potatoes in bite size pieces. Place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper along with the remaining of the ingredients and combine well.
  • Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes.
  • In a large bowl add all the cauliflower ingredients (except of the veggies) and whisk well to combine.
  • Cut the onion, pepper and cauliflower in big chunks and add them into the bowl.
  • Combine well and spread over the potatoes (that have been cooking already for 20minutes).
  • Set the tray aside for a minute, to prep the tofu.
  • In the same bowl, tear apart the tofu in bite size pieces, then add all the tofu ingredients and mix well to combine.
  • Place the tofu in the tray, along with the juiced lemon pieces and bake for another 20-25 minutes, turning them halfway through.
  • I like to serve it on a generous spread of hummus, a sprinkle of spring onions and some extra hot sauce on top.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: 30 Fall Recipes To Warm Up Your Evenings

Tagged

comfort food

dinner

kid friendly

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

More by Natali Eleftheriou

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active