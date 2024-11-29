This Cauliflower And Potato Tray Bake Is Completely Vegan

There’s nothing quite like a veggie tray bake in the colder months, and this cauliflower and potato version is completely free of animal products.
This recipe, from Natlicious Food, shows you how to make a protein-packed potato and cauliflower bake that doesn’t use any dairy. The protein comes from tofu, while nutritional yeast gives the cauliflower a cheesy flavor. Serve it with hummus for extra creaminess.
This potato and cauliflower bake couldn’t be easier to make. It all comes together in one pan – just toss the ingredients together and pop them in the oven.
Ingredients
Potatoes
- 500 g potatoes
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/2 tsp of each garlic granules and dried oregano
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tbsp olive oil
Cauliflower
- 1 tbsp dijon mustard
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 lemon (washed)
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1/2 tsp of each garlic granules and dried oregano
- Salt and pepper
- 1 onion, peeled
- 1 red (pointy) pepper
- 500 g cauliflower
Tofu
- 240 g firm tofu
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 tsp cornflour
- 1/2 tsp of each garlic granules and dried oregano
- Salt and pepper
Serve with
- Hummus
- Spring onions slices
- Hot sauce
Instructions
- Peel and cut the potatoes in bite size pieces. Place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper along with the remaining of the ingredients and combine well.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes.
- In a large bowl add all the cauliflower ingredients (except of the veggies) and whisk well to combine.
- Cut the onion, pepper and cauliflower in big chunks and add them into the bowl.
- Combine well and spread over the potatoes (that have been cooking already for 20minutes).
- Set the tray aside for a minute, to prep the tofu.
- In the same bowl, tear apart the tofu in bite size pieces, then add all the tofu ingredients and mix well to combine.
- Place the tofu in the tray, along with the juiced lemon pieces and bake for another 20-25 minutes, turning them halfway through.
- I like to serve it on a generous spread of hummus, a sprinkle of spring onions and some extra hot sauce on top.
This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.
