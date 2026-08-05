10 Plant-Based Meals That Keep You Full For Hours

A filling meal needs more than volume. Beans, lentils, tofu, potatoes, pasta, vegetables, and rich sauces can all help turn a recipe into something that feels like a proper lunch or dinner. This list of plant-based meals that keep you full focuses on recipes with enough fiber, protein, starch, or healthy fats to give them real staying power.

Some ingredients do more of that work than others. Lentils can cook down into thick soups and curries, beans can add substance to breakfasts or burgers, and potatoes can make a curry or pie feel more complete. Tofu, chickpeas, pasta, rice, and vegetables can also help make plant-based meals more filling without overcomplicating the recipe.

Read more: 10 High-Protein Vegan Recipes (That Use Only Whole Foods)

Below are 10 ideas for anyone who wants a vegan meal with more substance. Some are quick enough for busy days, while others suit slower dinners or weekend cooking.

What makes a plant-based meal filling?

A filling plant-based meal usually includes more than one food group. Beans, lentils, chickpeas, tofu, tempeh, nuts, seeds, and whole grains can all help add protein and substance. These ingredients make a meal feel more complete than a plate made mostly from lighter vegetables.

Fiber also helps make plant-based meals more filling. Beans and lentils fit in both categories. Ingredients like oats, quinoa, brown rice, vegetables, and whole grain pasta all contain fiber. Adding these foods to lunch or dinner can help you stay full for longer.

Starchy foods can help too. Potatoes, sweet potatoes, squash, rice, pasta, and bread can make a meal feel more substantial, especially when paired with protein-rich foods and vegetables. Fats from tahini, peanut butter, avocado, olive oil, nuts, and seeds can also make sauces, bowls, stews, and curries feel more filling.

A good mix of protein, fiber, carbs, and fats can help a meal feel more complete. Some people still need snacks between meals, and that is completely normal. These recipes simply offer filling options for days when you want something with more substance.

Vegan white bean shakshuka

Romy London This weekend dish is best served with toast and cooling vegan yogurt

The first recipe on this list is this white bean shakshuka recipe by Romy London made for brunch. It’s hearty enough to fill you up into the afternoon, and it only takes 30 minutes to make.

Find the recipe here.

Cumin lime black bean burgers

Gabriel Cabrera Choose gluten-free buns for a completely gluten-free burger

Cooking for guests? Make these flavorful, high-protein black bean burgers with guac and pickled onion. Desiree Nielsen uses black beans as they add plenty of fiber and protein to the vegan burger.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil curry soup

Romy London This lentil curry soup is high in plant protein and super comforting

Romy London’s lentil curry soup uses two types of protein, lentils and silken tofu. The soup contains warming spices and comforting coconut milk, making it a dish that calls for crusty bread and crispy garnishes.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan dum aloo (potato curry)

Romy London Serve this dum aloo with naan or rice

Also by Romy London is this potato curry. Baby potatoes turn tender in the dum aloo gravy with tomato, curry spices, ginger, coconut yogurt, and plenty of garlic. Serve with rice or naan to make the meal fuller.

Find the recipe here.

Greek gigantes with garden veggies

Natlicious Food Soak the beans the night before so you can make this dish quickly the next day

Next, try this giant butter bean recipe by Natlicious Food. Use giant Greek butter beans in this one-pan recipe that turns creamy in the oven. With simple ingredients and seasonings, you can easily eat this main with extra veggies or carbs.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 13 Wholesome Orange Veggie Recipes

Harissa tofu veggie traybake

BOSH! Share this traybake with family and friends for a warming and relaxed meal

A traybake is a must-have if you want a filling meal you can whip up easily. This harissa tofu veggie traybake by BOSH! is great for sharing or batch cooking. It’s prepped and ready in 30 minutes and is finished with a cashew cream, pomegranate seeds, and coriander leaves.

Find the recipe here.

Ricotta and spinach stuffed shells

Miranda Stokkel This pasta works well with a side salad and garlic bread

These vegan ricotta and spinach stuffed shells sneak high-protein tofu into a comforting meal. Cook as instructed and finish with your favorite vegan cheese and some parsley. The recipe is from Liz Douglas.

Find the recipe here.

Red pepper and chickpea korma

Marlene Watson-Tara You can also eat this curry with your favorite flatbreads

Marlene Watson-Tara uses roasted red pepper and chickpeas in her coconut cream-based korma. The dish is flavorsome and works best with fluffy basmati rice, freshly cooked and ideal with a flavorful sauce.

Find the recipe here.

Biscuit vegan ‘chicken’ pot pie

The Curvy Carbivore Have this American recipe on hand when you need to serve a crowd

This recipe from Sarah Ottino is full-on comfort food. Use high-protein vegan chicken, a pot pie filling, and from-the-can jumbo-sized biscuits for this traybake. Add potatoes, frozen mixed veg, and onion into the filling for more density and flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu katsu curry

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Serve your katsu with vegan slaw, edamame, kimchi, or leafy greens

Finally, try this vegan version of the classic Japanese comfort food, tofu katsu curry, by Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. Use high-fiber brown rice to make it more filling (or stick to white), make that warming spice with curry powder, and enjoy the crisp tofu katsu on top.

Find the recipe here.

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