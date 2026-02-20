This harissa tofu veggie traybake makes an easy, high-protein meal that works well for a family dinner or a small gathering of friends. This recipe by BOSH! comes from their new cookbook More Plants. It serves six and brings everything together on one tray, which keeps cooking simple and relaxed. Spicy harissa roasted tofu and vegetables form the base, making the dish hearty without feeling heavy.

The traybake combines tofu, chickpeas, and vegetables to deliver protein, fiber, and healthy fats in one meal. A creamy cashew sauce adds richness and balances the warmth of the harissa. Sweet pomegranate seeds and fresh herbs finish the dish and add brightness. The contrast of spicy, creamy, and fresh elements keeps each bite interesting without relying on complicated steps.

Serve the traybake straight from the oven on a large platter so everyone can help themselves. It works well with flatbreads or a simple salad on the side. The dish suits relaxed dinners where people gather around the table and share.

How to make the harissa tofu veggie traybake

Try this harissa tofu veggie traybake for a high-protein vegan meal that serves six. Spicy roasted tofu and vegetables pair with creamy cashew sauce and bursts of sweet pomegranate. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients For the harissa marinade 3 garlic cloves

3 tbsp harissa paste

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp maple or agave syrup

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper For the traybake 560 g firm tofu

1 large red pepper

1 large yellow pepper

2 red onions

1 courgette

400 g can chickpeas

200 g cherry tomatoes

2 lemons For the cashew cream 150 g raw cashews

140 ml plant-based milk

25 g nooch aka nutritional yeast

½ tsp sea salt To serve Coriander leaves pomegranate seeds Instructions Before you start: you will need a high-speed blender. Line 2 large roasting tins with baking paper. Preheat your oven to 220°C (200°C fan/425°F/Gas 7).

Prep harissa marinade. Peel and crush the garlic, then combine with the harissa, olive oil, lemon juice, maple syrup, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

Prep traybake. Drain the tofu and pat dry with kitchen paper to remove any excess moisture. Tear the tofu into small, bite-sized chunks and add to the marinade. Cut the red and yellow peppers into similar-sized chunks, discarding the seedy cores. Peel and cut the onions into wedges. Slice the courgette into half-moons. Drain the chickpeas. Add the prepared veg to the marinade with the chickpeas and cherry tomatoes, then toss well to combine.

Start traybake. Divide the marinated tofu and vegetables between 2 lined roasting tins, spreading them out in an even layer. Halve the lemons, then make space in both tins, adding them cut-side down. Roast in the preheated oven for 25–30 minutes, swapping the trays halfway, until the tofu is golden and the vegetables are tender.

Start cashew cream. Meanwhile, place the cashews in a heatproof bowl, pour over enough just-boiled water from a kettle to cover and leave to soften for at least 10 minutes. Drain and blend the nuts in a blender with the rest of the cashew cream ingredients until smooth.

Finish cashew cream. Once the traybake is ready, allow the lemon halves to cool a little, then squeeze the juice into the cashew cream. Stir and season with extra salt and some pepper, if needed.

Assemble and serve. Spoon the tofu and vegetables onto plates and drizzle over the cashew cream. Scatter over some chopped coriander leaves and pomegranate seeds. Any leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Republished with permission from BOSH! More Plants by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. DK, 12 February. £22

