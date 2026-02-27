X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Roasted Red Pepper And Chickpea Korma

This warm, vegan korma uses fiber and protein-rich ingredients to make a comforting meal

By

2 Minutes Read

roasted red pepper and chickpea korma with pumpkin and coconut milk You can also eat this curry with your favorite flatbreads - Media Credit: Marlene Watson-Tara
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This roasted red pepper and chickpea korma makes a warming meal for colder days. The dish is creamy and gently spiced, with roasted red pepper and coconut cream forming a rich base. Chickpeas add body and make the korma filling without feeling heavy. It stays fully plant-based and offers plenty of fiber and plant protein, which helps keep you full through the evening.

Marlene Watson-Tara includes this recipe in Go Vegan, where many dishes focus on whole foods and steady nourishment. Coconut cream blends with red pepper to create a smooth sauce that coats the chickpeas and vegetables. The ginger, garlic, and mild spices keep the flavor layered but easy on most palates

Read more: Restaurant-Style Spinach And Pistachio Spaghetti

Serve the korma hot with fluffy basmati rice to absorb the sauce. It works well as a family meal or for sharing with friends. Leftovers keep in the fridge for several days and reheat well, making it a good option for cooking ahead.

How to make this red pepper and chickpea korma

Try this roasted red pepper and chickpea korma for a warming vegan meal rich in fiber and plant protein. This recipe creates a creamy, gently spiced dish that works well with rice and reheats well.
roasted red pepper and chickpea korma with pumpkin and coconut milk
No ratings yet
Duration2 hours 20 minutes
Servings4

Ingredients

For the korma
  • 1 cup roasted sweet red pepper cut into small diced pieces
  • Pinch sea salt
  • ½ tsp cumin seeds
  • ½ tsp turmeric
  • 1 tsp mild curry powder
  • 1 red onion diced
  • 3 cloves garlic crushed
  • 1 inch 2 cm piece of fresh ginger peeled and minced
  • 2 tsp shoyu or tamari
  • cups unsweetened coconut cream
  • 4 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • ½ tsp regular or smoked paprika
  • 3 cups cooked chickpeas
  • 2 tsp umeboshi paste
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 2 tbsp kuzu dissolved in 2 tbsp filtered water
  • 1 bunch watercress leaves only, chopped
  • ¼ cup fresh coriander chopped
For the basmati rice
  • 2 cups organic basmati rice
  • 3 cups boiling filtered water
  • ¼ tsp sea salt
  • 8–10 saffron threads

Instructions

For the korma

  • In a heavy-based pan, warm a splash or two of filtered water. Add the red pepper, sea salt, cumin seeds, turmeric, and mild curry powder, along with the onion, garlic, ginger and shoyu. Cook over low-medium flame for 5–8 minutes.
  • Transfer the mixture to a high-speed blender along with the coconut cream, nutritional yeast and paprika. Blend to a cream.
  • Transfer the mixture back to the pan and add the chickpeas and ume paste. Mix well, cover and cook for 15 minutes on a low heat.
  • Add the kuzu and stir continuously until the mixture thickens. Stir in the lime juice and watercress. Garnish with fresh coriander.
  • Makes 4–6 servings.
  • Serve with white fluffy basmati rice and a choice of side dishes if desired.

For the basmati rice

  • Using a strainer, rinse the rice under cold running water.
  • Soak in a large bowl of filtered water for 1 hour.
  • Drain and transfer to a heavy-based pot and add the salt.
  • Pour 3 cups of boiling filtered water over the rice. Spread the saffron threads on top and cook over medium-high heat.
  • When the water starts boiling and steaming, cover the pot tightly with a heavy lid so that no steam escapes.
  • Turn down the heat to just above its lowest setting, and let the rice cook for 15 minutes undisturbed.(I like to use my flame spreader for even heat distribution. )
  • Allow the rice to stay covered for another 15 minutes before removing the lid.
  • Transfer to a large bowl. Fluff the rice and serve.
  • Makes 4–6 servings.

Republished with permission from Go Vegan: A Guide to Delicious, Everyday Food – for the Health of Your Family and the Planet by Marlene Watson-Tara, published by Lotus Publishing, 2019.

Marlene Watson-Tara is a plant-based nutrition educator, author, and co-founder of the Human Ecology Project. Her forthcoming book, Macrobiome: How the Planet Governs Human Ecology and a Healthy Microbiome, is scheduled to launch at the Oxford Literary Festival in March 2026. See their upcoming lecture at Oxford here, and learn more on their website MACROVegan.

Read more: Korean-Style Glazed Beyond Tenders With Coconut Broth

Tagged

chickpeas

fiber

high protein

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Marlene Watson-Tara

A lover of animals, nature and passionate about human ecology. An eternal optimist, she is focused on increasing the number of people worldwide who understand the powerful impact of their food choices. She has been a healthy vegan and an active advocate of a whole-food plant-based diet and vegan life for over three decades. A highly profiled and dedicated health counsellor and teacher with fifty years of experience in the health and wellness industry. She has designed and presented corporate and personal programmes covering most aspects of nutrition and wellbeing. Aside from nutritional science, her approach draws from the fields of Macrobiotics, ecological sustainability and her studies in Traditional Chinese Medicine. She is the author of Macrobiotics for All Seasons, Eating as If All Life Matters, Weight Loss Nature’s Way, and Go Vegan, and soon to be published, as co-author with Bill Tara, Macrobiome - How the planet governs human ecology and a healthy microbiome. Both Bill and Marlene present their latest books each year at the Oxford Literary Festival, alongside hosting their own one-day event that includes a delicious plant-based lunch. Marlene also designs the vegan menus for the Oxford gala dinners each year. She has worked with clients from royalty to global business leaders, many from the world of movies and art in the UK, Europe, the USA and Australia. Designing bespoke nutritional programmes for them whilst training their private chefs in plant-based nutrition brings incredible success to all her clients. Marlene and her husband, Bill Tara, teach online training programmes and have graduates of their Macrobiotic Vegan Health Coach Programme in 28 countries. In 2003, Bill and Marlene first outlined their vision to create the Human Ecology Project to serve their shared vision of a healthy world for humans and non-humans alike. The charity produces educational videos and materials for schools, colleges, and universities, as well as the general public.

More by Marlene Watson-Tara

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
T 02033254288
E: [email protected]
W: impressorg.com/complaints
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active