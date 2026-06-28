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Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Vegan White Bean Shakshuka

Planning brunch? Try this vegan shakshuka recipe

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2 Minutes Read

Vegan White Bean Shakshuka with cannellini beans, spinach, tomato paste, and red pepper This weekend dish is best served with toast and cooling vegan yogurt - Media Credit: Romy London
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This vegan white bean shakshuka from Romy London offers a different take on the classic breakfast dish. Instead of eggs, cannellini beans add substance and protein to a rich tomato sauce. Onion, celery, garlic, and red pepper create the base, while smoked paprika and cumin bring warmth and depth. The result is a hearty breakfast or brunch that comes together in one pan.

Romy London keeps the ingredient list simple and relies on pantry staples that many people already have at home. The beans simmer in chopped tomatoes and tomato paste until they absorb the flavors of the sauce. A handful of spinach goes in at the end, adding color and freshness without taking over the dish.

Read more: High-Protein Chickpea Flour Omelet

Serve the shakshuka straight from the pan with thick slices of toasted bread for scooping. A spoonful of coconut yogurt adds a cool contrast to the smoky tomato sauce, while fresh coriander brightens each serving. This is the sort of breakfast that suits a slow weekend morning, but it also works well when breakfast-for-dinner sounds more appealing than cooking something complicated.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Vegan white bean shakshuka method

This vegan white bean shakshuka combines cannellini beans, tomatoes, spinach, and warming spices in a hearty one-pan meal. The beans add protein and fiber, while toasted bread and coconut yogurt turn it into a warming breakfast or brunch.
Vegan White Bean Shakshuka with cannellini beans, spinach, tomato paste, and red pepper
No ratings yet
Duration30 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 stalk celery
  • 1 onion finely diced
  • A sprinkle of salt
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • 1 sweet red pepper diced
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika powder
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 2 tbsp tomato paste
  • 1 tin chopped tomatoes
  • 120 g dried cannellini beans soaked and cooked according to package instructions
  • A handful of fresh spinach
  • Fresh coriander
To Serve:
  • Freshly toasted bread
  • Coconut yoghurt

Instructions

  • Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Sauté the celery and onion until softened.
  • Sprinkle with salt, then add the minced garlic and diced red pepper. Cook for a few minutes, until the peppers start to soften.
  • Add the smoked paprika, cumin, and black pepper. Stir well to coat everything in the spices.
  • Add the tomato paste, chopped tomatoes, and cooked cannellini beans. Bring to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low. Cover with a lid and simmer for 5-6 minutes, stirring regularly.
  • Stir in the fresh spinach and cook until just wilted, then remove from the heat.
  • Serve sprinkled with fresh coriander, with toasted bread and a dollop of coconut yoghurt on the side (if using).

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Tagged

cannellini beans

high protein

recipes

vegan recipes

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The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

More by Romina Callwitz

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