This lentil curry soup is a high-protein vegan dinner made with red lentils, silken tofu, coconut milk, and warming spices. Curry powder, turmeric, cumin, garlic, and ginger give the soup depth, while tomato paste adds richness. Lime juice lifts the finished bowl and balances the creamy base.

Preparation stays simple. Cook the onion, garlic, ginger, and spices, then add the lentils and vegetable stock. Once the lentils soften, stir in the coconut milk and tofu. Blending the soup creates a smooth, thick texture without dairy. The full recipe takes about 45 minutes from start to finish.

Read more: Vegan Dum Aloo (Potato Curry)

Warm and filling, this lentil curry soup suits an easy dinner and keeps well for later meals. The recipe comes from Romy London and serves four. Red lentils and tofu add plenty of plant protein, while coriander, crispy shallots, chili flakes, or chili oil add fresh and crunchy toppings. Store leftovers in the fridge for up to five days.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Prep this vegan lentil curry soup

Red lentils, silken tofu, coconut milk, and curry spices make this smooth, protein-rich vegan soup. It serves four and makes a simple dinner with useful leftovers for the week. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion diced

4 cloves garlic minced

2 tablespoons fresh ginger grated

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon tomato paste

400 g dried red lentils rinsed

1 liter vegetable stock

2 tins 400ml each full-fat coconut milk

1 block 350g silken tofu

2 tablespoons lime juice

Salt and pepper to taste For Garnish: fresh coriander

coconut cream

crispy fried shallots

chili flakes and/or chili oil optional Instructions Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. When oil is heated (approximately 30 seconds), add diced onion and cook until translucent and softened, approximately 5 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking.

Add minced garlic and grated ginger to the pot. Cook for 2 minutes until fragrant.

Incorporate curry powder, turmeric, and cumin. Stir thoroughly and toast spices for 1 minute to enhance flavors, being careful not to burn. Then stir in tomato paste and add a splash of water to loosen the spices.

Add red lentils and vegetable broth. Increase heat to bring to a boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer. Cook for 15 minutes, stirring periodically.

Add coconut milk (shaken well) and silken tofu. Simmer for an additional 10 minutes, or until lentils are fully softened and beginning to break down.

Using an immersion blender, process the soup until completely smooth, taking care to avoid hot splashes.

Incorporate lime juice, salt, and pepper to taste. Adjust seasonings as needed.

Serve in bowls, garnished with fresh coriander, a drizzle of coconut cream, a drizzle of chili oil or a sprinkle of chili flakes and some crispy shallots. Pro Tips: This protein-rich soup can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Adjust the curry powder to your preferred level of spiciness, and add a little chili powder, if you prefer a little extra heat!

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