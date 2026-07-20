These cumin lime black bean burgers from Desiree Nielsen’s cookbook Plant Magic are high in plant protein and make six patties, enough to feed a group of four to six. Black beans form the base, while rolled oats and ground flaxseed help bind the mixture. Lime juice, cumin, coriander, garlic, onion, and cilantro build flavor through the patty.

A bean burger patty has a different texture from a meat alternative patty. These burgers keep some of the black beans intact, so each bite has softness, texture, and a lightly crisp surface from the pan. They also use whole-food ingredients instead of a processed meat-style base.

Read more: One-Pan Vegan Taco Skillet

These cumin lime black bean burgers can be made completely gluten-free when served on gluten-free hamburger buns. Vegan mayonnaise, avocado, pickled red onions, and cilantro garlic sauce add creamy, sharp, and fresh layers. The patties cook in a skillet, and uncooked extras can be frozen for a later meal.

Excerpted from Plant Magic by Desiree Nielsen. Copyright © 2024 Desiree Nielsen. Photography and illustrations by Gabriel Cabrera. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

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These vegan black bean burgers use beans, oats, flaxseed, cilantro, cumin, lime, garlic, and onion. They make six patties and can be gluten-free with suitable buns. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients 1 cup packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems

½ medium yellow onion roughly chopped

½ cup gluten-free old-fashioned rolled oats

4 cloves garlic

2 cans black beans rinsed and drained

¼ cup ground flaxseed

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon ground coriander

Juice of 1 lime

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive or avocado oil plus more for cooking For serving Hamburger buns whole-grain or gluten-free

Vegan mayonnaise

Sliced or smashed avocado

Pickled red onion

Spicy cilantro garlic sauce Instructions In a food processor, combine the cilantro, onions, rolled oats, and garlic and pulse until finely chopped. Add the black beans, flaxseed, cumin, onion powder, salt, garlic powder, coriander, lime juice, and olive oil. Pulse 6 to 8 times until about half the mixture resembles a paste, but you can still see plenty of texture. Be careful not to purée the whole mixture or the burgers will not stick together.

Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Scoop a generous 1⁄3 cup (75 mL) of the bean mixture and flatten it into a patty in the pan to ¾ inch (2 cm) thick and 3 to 4 inches (8 to 10 cm) wide. Cook, in batches if needed, until a brown crust forms on the bottom, 4 to 5 minutes. If browning too fast, reduce the heat so the burgers have time to cook through without burning on the bottom. Carefully flip and cook for another 4 to 5 minutes until brown on the other side. (You can freeze uncooked patties, stored between layers of parchment paper in a resealable plastic freezer bag, for up to 1 month. Cook from frozen, until cooked through and golden brown, 7 to 8 minutes per side.)

To serve, slice open the buns and spread some mayonnaise on the bottom half of each and top with a patty, sliced or smashed avocado, and pickled red onions. Spread some of the spicy cilantro garlic sauce on each of the bun tops, then arrange them on top of the pickled red onions.

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