Vegan Dum Aloo (Potato Curry)

Dum aloo is a potato curry that appears in many regional Indian cuisines. This vegan version by Romy London features baby potatoes simmered in a rich tomato-based gravy. The potatoes are first cooked and lightly fried with turmeric and garam masala, which gives them a golden color and helps build flavor before they enter the sauce.

The gravy combines tomatoes, onion, garlic, ginger, and warming spices. Toasted fennel and cumin add depth, while coconut yogurt creates a creamy texture without any dairy. The potatoes absorb the sauce as they simmer, making every bite flavorful. Fresh coriander finishes the dish with a burst of color and freshness.

Read more: Creamy Harissa Butter Beans

Serve the curry with basmati rice, naan, or another flatbread for dinner. Potatoes provide fiber, potassium, and complex carbohydrates, making them a filling base for a plant-based meal. The curry also stores well, which makes it useful for meal prep. Many people find that the flavors deepen after a night in the fridge as the potatoes continue to soak up the sauce. Leftovers reheat well and make an easy lunch or dinner the next day.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Prep the vegan dum aloo

This vegan dum aloo combines golden baby potatoes with a rich tomato gravy flavored with fennel, cumin, and warming spices. The curry stores well and often tastes even better the next day, making it a useful option for meal prep. No ratings yet Duration 50 minutes mins Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 kg baby potatoes

60 ml rapeseed oil divided

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp garam masala

Fresh coriander cilantro, to garnish For the dum aloo gravy 2 tbsp rapeseed oil

½ cup onion finely chopped

½ tsp salt

4 garlic cloves grated

1 inch fresh ginger grated

400 g chopped tomatoes tinned

½ tsp red chili powder or to taste

¼ tsp cardamom powder

1/2 tsp fennel seeds

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp brown sugar

60 ml coconut yoghurt

2 bay leaves

410 ml water Instructions Parboil the potatoes: Boil the baby potatoes in salted water for 15 minutes, or until tender. Drain, let them cool until easy to handle, then peel the skins off.

Shallow-fry the potatoes: Heat rapeseed oil in a large saucepan. Add the turmeric and garam masala, stir to bloom the spices, then add the potatoes. Fry until golden, stirring regularly for even color. Remove the potatoes and place on a kitchen towel to absorb any excess oil.

Toast the seeds: In a frying pan, toast the fennel seeds and cumin seeds for 2-3 minutes until fragrant. Grind into a powder (or leave whole if preferred).

Start the gravy: Heat 2 tbsp rapeseed oil in a large saucepan. Add the onion and salt and cook over medium heat until translucent. Add the grated garlic and ginger and cook for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.

Build the sauce: Stir in the chopped tomatoes, chili powder, cardamom, toasted fennel and cumin, and brown sugar. Pour in the water and add the bay leaves. Bring to a boil.

Add yoghurt + potatoes: Stir in the coconut yoghurt, then add the fried potatoes. Simmer over low to medium heat for 25-35 minutes, until the gravy has thickened and the potatoes are tender and coated in sauce.

Finish and serve: Remove from the heat (and fish out the bay leaves if you like). Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot with naan or rice.

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