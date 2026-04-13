This Greek gigantes with garden veggies turns butter beans into a full plant-based dinner with protein and fiber. Gigantes are large Greek butter beans that soften during cooking and hold their shape. They bake in a tomato base with carrots, onion, leek, and garlic, which builds depth without complex steps. Olive oil, oregano, and chili flakes bring warmth, while sun-dried tomatoes add a concentrated flavor. The beans absorb the sauce as they bake, creating a thick, cohesive dish.

This recipe from Natlicious Food shows how simple ingredients can make beans work as a main. Butter beans provide plant protein and fiber, which help make the dish filling. The vegetables add texture and variety, while dill brings a fresh finish. Most of the cooking time happens in the oven, so the hands-on prep stays low. Once assembled, the dish cooks slowly and develops flavor without constant attention.

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Serve these Greek gigantes with garden veggies as a warm dinner with bread or olives. The dish also works well for leftovers, as the flavors deepen the next day.

Making this Greek gigantes main

Try these Greek gigantes with garden veggies for a plant-based dinner with butter beans, vegetables, and tomato sauce that holds well for leftovers. No ratings yet Servings 5 Ingredients 500 g dried butter beans

2 carrots

1 onion

1 leek

4 cloves of garlic

4 sun-dried tomatoes

4 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 teaspoon oregano

½ teaspoon chili flakes

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 can peeled tomatoes (400g)

600 ml liquid veggie stock or water

½ bunch of dill chopped Instructions Soak the beans overnight in plenty of water.

The next day, drain and rinse them very well.

Add them in a large pot, cover them with water and boil them for an hour or until the beans are almost tender.

Use a spoon to remove any foam that appears, while boiling.

In the meantime, prepare the veggies. Peel and cut the carrots and onion, cut the leek, finely chop or grate the garlic cloves and slice the sun-dried tomatoes.

In a pan, add 3 tablespoons of olive oil, along with the chopped onions, carrots and leek and a generous pinch of salt.

Sauté, stirring occasionally for 6-8 minutes, then add the garlic and spices and sauté for a minute.

Add the tomato paste, give it a good stir for a minute, then add the peeled tomatoes and use the back of a wooden spoon to brake them down.

Add the sliced sun-dried tomatoes, bay leaves and the veggie stock and bring to boil, then turn off the heat.

Drain the cooked beans, add them in a oven proof dish, then add the tomato onion mixture and mix everything well.

Cover with foil and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 1 hour.

Then remove the foil, fold in the chopped dill and bake for additional 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven, add the remaining olive oil and serve with bread and olives.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

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