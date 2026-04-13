This Greek gigantes with garden veggies turns butter beans into a full plant-based dinner with protein and fiber. Gigantes are large Greek butter beans that soften during cooking and hold their shape. They bake in a tomato base with carrots, onion, leek, and garlic, which builds depth without complex steps. Olive oil, oregano, and chili flakes bring warmth, while sun-dried tomatoes add a concentrated flavor. The beans absorb the sauce as they bake, creating a thick, cohesive dish.
This recipe from Natlicious Food shows how simple ingredients can make beans work as a main. Butter beans provide plant protein and fiber, which help make the dish filling. The vegetables add texture and variety, while dill brings a fresh finish. Most of the cooking time happens in the oven, so the hands-on prep stays low. Once assembled, the dish cooks slowly and develops flavor without constant attention.
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Serve these Greek gigantes with garden veggies as a warm dinner with bread or olives. The dish also works well for leftovers, as the flavors deepen the next day.
Making this Greek gigantes main
Ingredients
- 500 g dried butter beans
- 2 carrots
- 1 onion
- 1 leek
- 4 cloves of garlic
- 4 sun-dried tomatoes
- 4 tablespoons olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon chili flakes
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 can peeled tomatoes (400g)
- 600 ml liquid veggie stock or water
- ½ bunch of dill chopped
Instructions
- Soak the beans overnight in plenty of water.
- The next day, drain and rinse them very well.
- Add them in a large pot, cover them with water and boil them for an hour or until the beans are almost tender.
- Use a spoon to remove any foam that appears, while boiling.
- In the meantime, prepare the veggies. Peel and cut the carrots and onion, cut the leek, finely chop or grate the garlic cloves and slice the sun-dried tomatoes.
- In a pan, add 3 tablespoons of olive oil, along with the chopped onions, carrots and leek and a generous pinch of salt.
- Sauté, stirring occasionally for 6-8 minutes, then add the garlic and spices and sauté for a minute.
- Add the tomato paste, give it a good stir for a minute, then add the peeled tomatoes and use the back of a wooden spoon to brake them down.
- Add the sliced sun-dried tomatoes, bay leaves and the veggie stock and bring to boil, then turn off the heat.
- Drain the cooked beans, add them in a oven proof dish, then add the tomato onion mixture and mix everything well.
- Cover with foil and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 1 hour.
- Then remove the foil, fold in the chopped dill and bake for additional 15 minutes.
- Remove from the oven, add the remaining olive oil and serve with bread and olives.
This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.
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