It’s still just about warm enough to have your friends round for an al fresco meal, and you may be looking for the perfect vegan BBQ recipes to do this. These meat-free chili dogs are a great plant-based dish to impress your guests, whether it’s for a casual dinner, party, or outside BBQ.

Many people will have happy childhood memories of eating chili dogs at parties, and there’s no reason to miss out on these as a vegan. While conventional versions of this dish contain pig meat and cheese, it’s now easier than ever to replicate the taste and texture using plant-based ingredients.

The rise of meat-free sausages

Vegan meat alternatives have seen a sharp rise in popularity over the last decade. The global vegan sausage market was valued at USD $4.3 billion in 2020, and it’s been forecast to $8.3 billion by 2026.

While the last few years have seen a boom in all kinds of never-before-seen plant-based foods (including seafood), meat-free sausages have actually been around for a relatively long time. Linda McCartney is one of the earliest well-known pioneers of veggie sausages, releasing her first in the early 1990s (though this wasn’t vegan as it contained dairy). The brand subsequently adapted its recipe to cater for the ever-growing popularity of veganism, and a number more mainstream sausage brands (like Richmond and Heck) entered the plant-based space.

How to make vegan chili dogs

For this recipe, which comes from World of Vegan, you’ll need eight vegan hot dogs of your choice. Many mainstream supermarkets sell meat-free hotdogs, and you should always check the label to make sure it doesn’t contain dairy or egg. You’ll also need vegan cheese that melts – Violife and Sheese are good options for this.

These vegan chili dogs use vegan cheese and hotdogs, and are perfect for a late summer BBQ No ratings yet Duration 10 mins Cook Time 5 mins Prep Time 5 mins Servings 8 chili dogs Ingredients 8 vegan hot dogs

8 hotdog buns

Mustard, to taste

1 can vegan chili or use homemade

Vegan cheddar cheese, grated any brand

Diced red onion

Sliced chives green onion or cilantro will work too

Sliced jalapeños Instructions Cook hotdogs according to package instructions

Make a slit down the center of each bun and press down with your fingers to create a boat for the dogs

Add a slathering of mustard, if desired, and place a dog in each bun

Top with chili and vegan cheese, and heat in the microwave, toaster oven, oven, or air fryer until the cheese is melted

Top with diced onion, chives, and jalapeños (or your favorite toppings), and enjoy

