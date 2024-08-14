When it comes to making lunch for work, university, school, or a day trip, having a variety of vegan packed lunch ideas ready to go is a great idea. These meals should be easy to prepare and simple to assemble, especially when you’re on the go. These easy-to-make meals not only save time, but also ensure you have a balanced diet, even during the busiest days.

Packing a lunch is about more than just convenience. It’s about ensuring access to good quality meals that meet nutritional needs. Easy-to-prepare items, like sandwiches, salads, and energy bars, are ideal for lunchboxes. Why? Because they can be made in advance and quickly packed up in the morning.

Having easy meals ready to go is also perfect if you have a tight schedule. By taking a packed lunch with you, you’ll ensure you don’t end up spending huge amounts of money on a takeaway. Having a variety of delicious options keeps your lunch interesting. Which means you’ll look forward to lunchtime, no matter where you are.

10 vegan packed lunch ideas

Aside from fresh fruit and vegetables in your packed lunch, adding high-protein sandwiches, tasty energy bars, and the occasional sweet treat is a great way to have a balanced lunch. Here are 10 vegan packed lunch ideas to try, from vegan Bounty-style bars to shredded apple and chickpea sandwiches.

Shredded tofu sandwich

Natlicious Food This vegan sandwich is nutritious and full of flavor

Starting this list is the shredded tofu sandwich by Natlicious Food. Why is this a great lunchbox option? Because it takes only 15 minutes to prepare, which allows you to whip this sandwich up right before work or school. Additionally, tofu is made from soybeans, which are a complete protein. That means you get the added benefit of getting all nine essential amino acids in your lunchtime sandwich.

This sandwich is very easy to prepare. The tofu is marinated and shredded, creating a hearty and flavorful texture. Also, it holds up in a lunchbox or container, making it a convenient packed lunch choice.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan bean, orzo, and pesto salad

Plant Baes This is a great recipe to store in the fridge and eat throughout the week

This vegan bean, orzo, and pesto salad is a fresh dish perfect for meal-prepping and a packed lunch. It comes from Plant Baes and combines white beans, orzo pasta, tomato, and pesto. These ingredients create a hearty and flavorful salad that’s easy to make in large batches. You can easily use this batch method to have this tasty pasta salad throughout the week. Just make sure to pack it in a suitable container if you’re on the go.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan energy bars

Happy Skin Kitchen If you want to save money on energy bars, why not make them yourself at home?

Made with nuts, seeds, dates, and apples, these homemade vegan energy bars are an excellent choice for your lunchbox. These bars are ideal for a quick grab-and-go addition to your lunch. Preparing them in batches also saves time, ensuring you have a healthy snack ready for the week. Not to mention, they allow you to save some money and have a tasty treat made of simple ingredients. The recipe comes from Happy Skin Kitchen.

Find the recipe here.

Apple chickpea salad sandwich

Kiki Nelson Pack this apple and chickpea salad sandwich in your lunchbox this week

Next on the list is another high-protein sandwich. This apple chickpea salad sandwich from Kiki Nelson is ideal for a packed lunch. It’s super simple to prepare, and the filling makes up to four sandwiches. It’s a light and flavorful chickpea mash mixed with crisp apple, coconut yogurt, celery, and sprouts, all set on whole-grain bread.

Find the recipe here.

Homemade Bounty-style bars

ElaVegan These vegan “Bounty” bars are a great sweet treat to your packed lunch

If you’re a vegan retired Bounty fan, you’ll be delighted to know that you can make a completely plant-based version at home. This recipe, which comes from Ela Vegan, take 15 minutes to prepare and another hour to cook. You can use whichever dairy-free chocolate you like, combined with – of course – plenty of coconut.

Find the recipe here.

Couscous salad jar

FitGreenMind These salad jars look and taste great

FitGreenMind‘s couscous salad jar is an ideal make-ahead meal. It’s packed with tofu, vegetables, pearl couscous, and a tangy dressing that soaks into the couscous, making each bite flavorful. The recipe also includes sun-dried tomato, hummus, and harissa.

You don’t need to prepare it in a jar; rather, choose what’s easiest to transport and store for a packed lunch. This salad is quick to make, giving you a healthy, balanced meal with minimal effort.

Find the recipe here.

Coffee and chocolate muffins

Give Me Plant Food The rich and bitter notes of the key ingredients work beautifully together

Made in under 40 minutes, these vegan coffee and chocolate muffins will surely be an excellent addition to your lunchbox. The recipe from Give Me Plant Food makes six servings of these tasty chocolatey muffins with a coffee kick. These muffins are quick to prepare and bake, making them a convenient option for those who like to meal prep. Their portability and satisfying taste make them a great addition to any packed lunch, especially if you need a sweet afternoon boost.

Find the recipe here.

Mashed chickpea sandwich

FitGreenMind Try this chickpea sandwich made with a tasty chickpea mash and plant-based ingredients on a soft pita

In only 15 minutes, you can have a delicious protein-packed sandwich ready before heading out for the day. Perfect for a packed lunch, this mashed chickpea sandwich, also by FitGreenMind is a must-try. Made with onion, tahini, sundried tomatoes, basil, and vegan feta, you’ll enjoy every bite of this meal. This sandwich is easy to assemble and can be made in advance, saving time in the morning. It’s a practical choice for a packed lunch, offering a simple yet satisfying sandwich that travels well.

Find the recipe here.

Raw vegan apricot and ginger energy bars

So Vegan Maple syrup isn’t technically raw but is often used in raw recipes

These pretty-looking raw vegan apricot and ginger energy bars take a bit of preparation beforehand, but you’ll have a marvelous snack to add to your packed lunch once you’ve put them together. The recipe comes from So Vegan and takes two hours and 20 minutes to make. Making these on the weekend might be an idea so you can easily incorporate these energy bars into your lunchbox in the week without any wait time. The recipe makes ten servings. If kept in an airtight container in the fridge, they’ll last up to a week.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan egg salad sandwich

Amber Asakura Plant-based eaters don’t need to miss out on egg salad sandwiches

The last recipe on the list is a vegan take on the egg salad sandwich made by Clean Food Dirty Girl. This sandwich has scrambled tofu and black salt to create that eggy flavor and texture. It’s also made with cashew mayo, nutritional yeast, and heaps of other tasty seasonings, including mustard and coconut aminos. Celery, yellow onion, and parsley are added to the tofu mixture, and everything else is added to your choice of bread. Add this to your lunchbox for a familiar flavor and a protein kick.

Find the recipe here.

