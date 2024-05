Who says vegan salads can’t be tasty and filling? Maya Leinenbach at FitGreenMind begs to differ with her couscous salad jar recipe. This salad jar recipe is ideal for meal prepping, especially if you’re looking to up your plant protein intake.

Made with delightfully chewy pearl couscous, harissa and maple tofu cubes, cucumber, red pepper, and a tangy hummus dressing, this salad is tasty, simple, and easy to make.

The big plus about this recipe is choice, which means you can add whatever ingredients you like into your salad jars. Optionally, you can replace your tofu with chickpeas and you can flavor your salad with any vegan dressing you prefer. However, Maya’s recipe packs in a good amount of protein and nutrients for a filling meal.

Couscous salad jar

This super healthy couscous salad jar is great for meal prepping and is packed with plant-protein. Enjoy the flavors of harissa, red pepper, sundried tomato, hummus, and cilantro mixed with pearl couscous (you can use regular couscous too) and tofu for a tasty lunchtime treat. No ratings yet Duration 55 mins Cook Time 30 mins Prep Time 25 mins Servings 3 jars Ingredients For the tofu 400 grams firm tofu

1 tbsp oil

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp harissa spice

Salt to taste For the couscous 180 grams Pearl couscous (or regular couscous) For the vegetables ½ cucumber

1 red pepper

A handful of sundried tomatoes For the dressing (add to each jar) 1 tbsp hummus

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp agave or maple syrup

½ tsp paprika

Salt to taste Instructions Preheat your oven to 200°C. For the tofu Start by cutting your tofu into bite-sized cubes. Place them on your baking sheet covered in baking paper.

Cover your cubes of tofu in your oil, maple syrup, harissa, and salt to taste and mix with your hands until evenly coated.

Bake for 20 minutes. For the couscous While your tofu cooks, take 180 grams of couscous and cook for 10 minutes in salt water.

Drain and set aside to cool. For the vegetables Chop up your cucumber, red pepper, and sun-dried tomatoes. For the dressing (add to each jar directly) To avoid extra mess, add your hummus, lemon juice, agave or maple syrup, paprika, and salt to taste to each jar and mix until your dressing is ready. Assembly Finally, add the vegetables, then the tofu, then your couscous, and optionally, some cilantro on top.

Refrigerate until you're hungry. These jars can sit in the fridge for a couple of days.

This recipe was republished with permission from Maya Leinenbach at FitGreenMind. You can find the original recipe here.

