Sandwiches are one of the easiest meals to put together, perfect for taking on the go, and great at any time of day. Whether you’re packing lunch for work, need a quick breakfast, or want a light dinner, high protein vegan sandwiches fit the bill. These sandwiches not only taste delicious but also provide the necessary protein to keep you energized and full.

High protein vegan sandwiches often use ingredients like tempeh and tofu to boost their nutritional profile. Tofu and tempeh are rich in protein and contain all nine essential amino acids, making them a great meat substitute.

Another fantastic option is chickpeas. They are an excellent source of plant-based protein and fiber, promoting digestive health and keeping you full longer.

These sandwiches showcase how easy it is to make high protein plant-based meals. Using versatile ingredients like tempeh, tofu, and chickpeas, you can create nutritious sandwiches that are perfect for any meal of the day. Plus, the variety in textures and flavors ensures you’ll never get bored.

5 high protein vegan sandwiches

Sandwiches are perfect for any meal, and these high protein vegan options will keep you fueled and satisfied. Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch or an easy snack, you can customize these sandwiches to suit your tastes. From classic combinations to inventive new flavors, here are five delicious high protein vegan sandwiches to inspire your next meal.

Vegan BLT sandwich

Nuts &Twigs This protein-packed BLT is made with soy curls

This recipe from Nuts & Twigs offers a vegan alternative to the classic BLT (bacon, lettuce, and tomato). Made with soy curls instead of bacon, you can expect this sandwich to be packed with plant protein. Moreover, these soy curls are marinated in a smoky, salty, sweet sauce, which enhances the sandwich’s flavor.

This BLT is also easy to assemble. Start by preparing your soy curls in a pan with its marinade. Then, chop up your veggies as usual and add your tomato, lettuce, avocado, soy curls, mayo, and broccoli sprouts to your choice of bread.

Find the recipe here.

BBQ tempeh and apple slaw sandwich

Happy Skin Kitchen Tempeh is packed with protein and a great alternative to meat

This vegan BBQ tempeh and apple slaw sandwich comes to you from Happy Skin Kitchen. You won’t be disappointed by the flavor combinations in this recipe. All you need to make the marinated tempeh is barbecue sauce, but this recipe does give you instructions on how to make your own BBQ sauce from scratch. To assemble your sandwich, choose your slices of bread and cook your tempeh.

Next, you need to make the slaw with a jazz apple, purple cabbage, and carrot. Finally, you’ll take mashed avocado and a handful of greens to add to add to your bread of choice. Then, simply assemble your sandwich and enjoy. Note that the sauerkraut is optional and you can even add kimchi for a further depth of flavor instead.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu ‘katsu’ sushi sandwiches

The Foodie Takes Flight This vegan ‘katsu’ sushi recipe offers a fun twist on your average sandwich

This sandwich is out there in the best way possible. Forget the bread and opt for a bed of Japanese sushi rice on nori sheets. This recipe from The Foodie Takes Flight is a little more intricate than the average sandwich but is so worth it. Start by laying out your rice, then add your blocks of tofu flavored with “katsu” style seasonings, then load up your rice with all the veggies. Use lettuce, pickled radish, pickled burdock root, carrot, avocado, whatever calls to you.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chickpea ‘tuna’

This vegan ‘tuna’ mayo uses chickpeas and is completely vegan

This recipe from Vivo Life offers a plant-based take on the traditional tuna mayo using chickpeas instead of fish. Quick and easy to assemble, you’ll be making this sandwich over and over. Pack it for lunch, or prepare the chickpea mash in advance for meal prep.

Add a can of chickpeas, some sweetcorn, vegan may, soy sauce, lemon, and capers to a blender and blitz to create your delish chickpea mash. Serve on any bread you like, gluten-free included, and top with tomato, cucumber, avocado, and any other greens you love.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu bacon BLT sandwich

BOSH! This twist on the classic is great for sharing and extra tasty

Here’s another vegan BLT for you, except this one is made with thicker slices of tofu bacon beautifully marinated in a sweet and savory sauce. This recipe comes from the developers at BOSH! and is a perfect sharing sandwich. The best part? It only takes 20 minutes to make.

The steps are as follows: press and slice your tofu, then roll in cornstarch and fry. Follow with a big baguette of ciabatta, spread with vegan mayo, lay out slices of avocado, sprinkle over your lettuce, lay over the tomato, and top with your delish tofu bacon.

Find the recipe here.

