This vegan Thai soup takes only 15 minutes to prepare and cook, making it the perfect addition to your weeknight dinner rotation. It is packed full of vegetables, nuts, and even fruit!

Our favorite thing about this recipe is how versatile it is. You can experiment with making your own Thai paste or try different types of curry paste from the store to transform the flavors and keep the dish fresh and exciting.

Keep reading for the recipe, some useful variations, and our recommended serving suggestions.

What is in a vegan Thai soup?

The most popular Thai soup is Tom Yum, which has a sweet, sour, and spicy flavor. It is a complex dish that requires specialist ingredients and attention to detail. However, you can easily create your own vegan Thai soup with similar flavors in just 15 minutes.

You can choose from a variety of different Thai pastes to create different flavor profiles, such as green curry paste, red curry paste, and yellow curry paste. Or you can even attempt to make your own. All of these pastes are complemented by creamy coconut milk, which adds some richness and depth to the soup.

You can also add a variety of vegetables like Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club has in this vegan Thai soup recipe. The vegetables provide a nutritious, fiber-packed foundation for the soup, which helps to add substance to the blended ingredients.

Recipe variations

The great thing about this vegan Thai soup recipe is that you can customize it to suit your tastes. Here are some of our favorite recipe variations:

Add protein: You can stir in some cooked tofu, tempeh, chickpeas, or even white beans before serving

Add extra veggies: Try adding chunks of sweet potato or squash to the soup base ingredients, but do make sure to cook these for longer

Make it more authentic: Use one of these fish sauce alternatives to add a tangy Thai flavor

Serving suggestions

We recommend serving this Thai soup with some crusty bread and vegan butter. A more Thai-inspired suggestion is to pour the soup on top of cooked noodles.

We also like to sprinkle some dried chili and chopped fresh coriander on top and serve it with a wedge of lime.

To make the soup even more nutritious and filling, you can also add some plant-based protein, such as tofu or tempeh, just before serving. These ingredients will not only add some extra flavor and texture to the soup, but they will also make it more satisfying.

Vegan Thai soup recipe

This might just be one of the easiest and fastest soup recipes you’ve ever made! Packed full of beautiful Thai flavors and fresh vegetables, it’s a tasty and nutritious hug in a mug. No more boring lunches! No ratings yet Duration 15 mins Cook Time 10 mins Prep Time 5 mins Servings 2 people Ingredients 1 large carrot peeled and sliced

½ red pepper deseeded and roughly chopped

1 small apple ends and core removed (can leave skin on)

2 cm piece of ginger peeled and roughly chopped

½ red chilli pepper deseeded and roughly chopped

2 large handfuls of unsalted cashews

2 tsp Thai curry paste

½ tin coconut milk (200ml) try to use equal quantities of the liquid and coconut cream layer at the top of the tin

300 ml vegan stock

2 tbsp lime juice

Handful of fresh coriander stalks included

Salt and pepper to taste Instructions Place all the ingredients into a saucepan (apart from the lime juice, fresh coriander, salt and pepper).

Bring to the boil and continue to heat on a high simmer for 8 minutes, stirring frequently.

Remove from the heat and add the lime juice and fresh coriander.

Transfer to a high-speed blender and blend all of the ingredients together until smooth.

Add salt and pepper to taste. Serving suggestions: (vegan) cheesy garlic bread, crusty bread, vegan cheese toastie, vegan noodles

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva’s new cookbook, Everyone Can Cook Vegan. You can buy the book here.

