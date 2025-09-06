X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

Lemongrass Tofu Bánh Mì

This lemongrass tofu bánh mì recipe is great for sharing

photo shows a lemongrass tofu bánh mì Try this vegan bánh mì for a taste of Vietnam - Media Credit: Jane Goodall / Weldon Owen
This lemongrass tofu bánh mì is a fresh vegan take on the famous Vietnamese baguette sandwich.

Traditionally, bánh mì combines crisp bread with savory fillings, pickled vegetables, and herbs. This version swaps animal protein for a marinated tofu, making the recipe fully vegan but packed with all the unique flavor and texture of a traditional bánh mì.

The tofu is coated in a paste of lemongrass, garlic, lime, and chili, then fried until golden and crisp. A quick-pickled salad of carrot and daikon adds crunch and tang, while spicy vegan mayonnaise brings heat and creaminess for balance. Finally, these layers are sandwiched inside a freshly toasted baguette, and topped with fresh cilantro and jalapeño for extra brightness.

The recipe comes from Jane Goodall’s #EatMeatLess: Good For Animals, the Earth and All. Served warm, this vegan bánh mì makes a tasty lunch or casual dinner. It delivers the classic flavors of Vietnam in a way that feels light and modern.

Prep the lemongrass tofu bánh mì

Crisp baguette, zesty lemongrass tofu, and a quick pickled crunch turn this vegan bánh mì into a sandwich worth craving. Fresh, vibrant, and full of Vietnamese flavor, it’s perfect for lunch or a laid-back dinner.
photo shows a lemongrass tofu bánh mì
No ratings yet
Servings4

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemongrass white bulb part only, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon garlic finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons Sriracha
  • 2 teaspoons lime juice
  • 2 teaspoons organic sugar
  • sea salt and freshly ground pepper
  • ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons canola oil (2 fl oz/60 ml)
  • 1 lb extra-firm tofu (450 g), patted dry and cut into 12 slabs ¼ inch (6 mm) thick
  • ½ cup vegan mayonnaise (4 fl oz/120 ml)
  • ¾ cup daikon (4 oz/115 g) grated
  • ¾ cup carrot (4 oz/115 g) grated
  • 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 4 Vietnamese-style baguette rolls or hoagie buns
  • 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves (1 oz/30 g)
  • 1 large Jalapeño chile thinly sliced

Instructions

  • In a mini food processor or using a mortar and pestle, pulse or pound the lemongrass, garlic, Sriracha, lime juice, 1 teaspoon of the sugar, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper until a paste forms. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil and blend well. Coat the tofu pieces using 3 tablespoons of the lemongrass paste; set aside. Stir together the remaining paste and the vegan mayonnaise and set aside.
  • In a small bowl, stir together the daikon, carrot, vinegar, remaining 1 teaspoon sugar, and ½ teaspoon salt; set aside.
  • In a large nonstick frying pan, warm the remaining ¼ cup (2 fl oz/60 ml) oil over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and fry until golden brown and crisp, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate.
  • Cut open the rolls horizontally, leaving one long side of the bun partially attached. Spread the lemongrass mayonnaise evenly on the inside of the rolls. Place 3 tofu slabs on each bun and top with the daikon-carrot salad, cilantro, and jalapeño. Serve right away.

Republished with permission from #EatMeatLess: Good For Animals, the Earth and All by Jane Goodall of the Jane Goodall Institute. Published by Weldon Owen, RRP £25. 2025.

