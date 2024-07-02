This ‘Turkey’ And Avocado Club Sandwich Is The Ultimate Vegan Lunch

If you fancy something a bit different for lunch this week, we have the perfect recipe for you. This “turkey” and avocado sandwich is easy to make, packed with protein, and – most importantly – tastes absolutely amazing.

This recipe comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl, and it uses soy curls as its vegan turkey base. If you aren’t familar with soy curls, they’re a dehydrated plant-based protein made from whole non-GMO soybeans. They are a versatile meat substitute developed by Butler Foods, a company based in Oregon, USA.

The process to create soy curls involves cooking whole soybeans until soft, then processing them in a way that they form strands resembling shredded meat. These strands are then dehydrated, resulting in a shelf-stable product that can be easily rehydrated and used in a variety of dishes. They can be tricky to find in grocery stores, but they should be available online in the US. If you’re having trouble finding them, you can always use soy chunks instead.

Our Soyturkey Avocado Club is a crazy delicious sandwich featuring soy curls marinated in a careful selection of seasonings to give them big turkey flavor, avocado, and all the fixins. You won’t believe this satisfyingly loaded sandwich is completely vegan. No ratings yet Duration 20 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 3 cups dried soy curls Soy curls soaking liquid 1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth or stock (240 ml)

1 cup water, room temperature or warm

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

4 drops liquid smoke (optional) Soy curls marinade ½ cup low-sodium vegetable broth or stock (optional: you can sub up to half this amount with the soy curls drained soaking liquid)

1 tsp low-sodium gluten-free soy sauce

1 tsp coconut aminos

1 tsp white or yellow miso (6 g)

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp dried rubbed sage

¼ tsp dried thyme

¼ tsp sweet paprika powder

¼ tsp dried marjoram

⅛ tsp dried oregano

⅛ tsp dried rosemary, crushed

⅛ tsp black pepper (about 5 turns)

1 pinch mustard powder

1 pinch celery seed

1 pinch salt

2 drops liquid smoke (optional) Everything else 4 100% whole grain, sprouted, or gluten-free hoagie rolls, toasted or not

¼ cup yellow mustard (or any mustard of choice / 60 g)

2 cups mixed salad greens (95 g)

1 cup dill pickle, sliced (140 g)

1 cup tomato, sliced (180 g)

Black pepper to taste

¼ tsp dried oregano

1 medium avocado, sliced (150 g)

½ cup dried cranberries (80 g) Instructions Soy curls Whisk all of the soaking liquid ingredients together in a bowl large enough to hold the soy curls. Add the curls and stir to saturate them with the liquid. Let the soy curls soak for 10 minutes, stirring once about halfway through.

While your soy curls are soaking, place all of the marinade ingredients into a liquid measuring cup and whisk to combine. Set aside for now.

When the 10 minutes are up, immediately drain your curls into a fine mesh strainer or colander (set the bowl aside, you will be using it again shortly) and, using your clean hands, squeeze well to remove as much of the liquid as you can. If you want, you can chop any large chunks into bite-sized pieces at this point.

Transfer the curls back to the bowl and pour about half the marinade over top (set the remaining marinade aside for now). Stir well to coat then set aside for a few minutes more to soak up the marinade.

While the curls are soaking, heat a skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the soy curls to the skillet and sauté, stirring occasionally, until they begin to brown all over and firm up, about 7-10 minutes.

Pour the remaining marinade evenly over your soy curls and cook, while stirring, until nice and hot, about 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat. Assemble your sandwich Squirt some mustard on the bottom of your hoagie roll, then layer salad greens, soy curls, pickles, and tomatoes. Season the tomato with black pepper and oregano then add a few slices of avocado and the dried cranberries. Squirt some more mustard on the top and slice your sub in half if you like. Open wide and prepare to fall in love.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

