This tomato choka salad with chickpea tofu is a high-protein, plant-based main dish with Caribbean and Indian roots. Tomato choka is a Trinidadian dish made with roasted tomatoes, garlic, and spices. It brings bright, smoky flavor to the salad and ties the dish together.

The chickpea tofu is made from just chickpea flour and water. No soy, no tahini. It’s simple to cook on the stovetop, chill in the fridge, and bake until golden. The texture is soft on the inside, crisp on the edges, and full of warm spices like cumin and garam masala.

Fresh arugula forms the base, adding peppery bite. You can switch it up with mustard greens, spinach, or even lettuce. Add your favorite toppings – roasted veggies, green beans, or avocado – and spoon the tomato choka over everything.

The result is a flavorful, whole-food meal that’s full of plant-based protein. This dish, by Ellen Kanner from Miami Vegan, is easy to prep ahead, making it a great option for weeknights or entertaining. Serve warm chickpea tofu with room-temperature choka for the best experience.

Prep your choka salad and tofu

This vibrant salad combines warm spiced chickpea tofu with smoky tomato choka over fresh greens. Inspired by Caribbean and Indian flavors, it’s a hearty, high-protein plant-based meal that’s easy to prep ahead and perfect for lunch or dinner. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients For the chickpea tofu 1 cup chickpea flour*

1–¾ cups water

Sea salt

Teaspoon garam masala

½ teaspoon cumin

1 tablespoon olive oil or coconut oil for drizzling

6 cups arugula or other greens

1 recipe tomato choka

Chopped cilantro for garnish Optional adds Roasted eggplant, zucchini, and/or cauliflower

Blanched green beans

Sprouts

Sliced avocado

Chopped roasted cashews

Thinly sliced radishes Instructions Lightly oil a 9 x 5-inch loaf pan.

Make the chickpea tofu. In a bowl, whisk together the chickpea flour, water, sea salt, garam masala, and cumin until you have a pale smooth, lump-free batter.

Pour batter into a medium saucepan and heat over medium-high heat, stirring frequently. After about 5 minutes, the batter will thicken and start to seize up. Keep beating to keep things smooth and avoid sticking. If the mixture starts to boil, reduce heat to medium and continue stirring and cooking until it reaches the consistency of thick, velvety hummus, about 3 minutes more.

Spoon batter into prepared loaf pan. It will only fill the pan halfway. Using the back of a spoon, smooth the top. Allow the batter to cool, then cover tightly and refrigerate for at least an hour. The chickpea tofu will continue to firm up in the fridge.

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or a Silpat.

Remove chickpea tofu from the fridge and uncover. If it’s produced any liquid, don’t fret, it’s okay. Blot the top lightly with a paper towel, and you’re good.

Slice chickpea tofu into 1-inch cubes. It will still be soft but should hold its shape. Spread cubes on the baking sheet. Drizzle lightly with olive or coconut oil. Give another sprinkle of sea salt.

Bake for 30 minutes, then give the chickpea tofu a gentle prod. It should feel firm but not dense, and start to darken at the edges. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly.

Set aside tomato choka, allowing it to come to room temperature.

Mound arugula or other greens in a bowl or platter. Tumble the tofu on top, add any extras, then spoon tomato choka over all. Serve at once.

Serves 4 to 6. *Chickpea flour is available at many grocery stores in the baking aisle, as well as specialty markets and online.

Excerpted from Miami Vegan: Plant-Based Recipes from the Tropics to Your Table by Ellen Kanner. Copyright © 2025. Published by LCIX Editions. Photographs © 2025 by Kathleen Ballard Photography.

