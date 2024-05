Are you looking for a wholesome summer salad recipe? This smoky sweet potato and black bean salad from Dreena Burton’s Let Them Eat Vegan cookbook might just be what you need. It’s a vibrant and nutritious dish that’s perfect for any meal.

This salad combines the rich, smoky flavors of roasted sweet potatoes with the hearty texture of black beans, providing a good source of protein and fiber. Moreover, the addition of fresh vegetables and a tangy dressing enhances the overall taste, making it both flavorful and satisfying.

It’s an excellent option for those looking to enjoy a balanced and wholesome vegan meal. Not to mention, this salad is gluten-free, nut-free, soy-free, and oil-free, too.

Sweet potatoes bring a natural sweetness and are packed with vitamins A and C, fiber, and antioxidants. Eating sweet potato is a great way to boost the immune system. Black beans add a robust texture and are an excellent source of plant-based protein, fiber, iron, and folate, supporting muscle growth and aiding digestion.

Smoky sweet potato salad with black beans

Enjoy this sweet and slightly spicy salad as is, or with other veggies like lettuce or kale. Top with avocado for a good source of plant fat and enjoy the mouthfeel of soft sweet potato, crunchy bell pepper, and hearty beans. No ratings yet Ingredients 2 cups sweet potato cut in cubes

Two 14 ounce cans black beans rinsed and drained

¾ cup red or yellow bell pepper diced

½ cup cucumber diced (seeds removed)

2 tbsp chives roughly chopped

2 tbsp flat-leaf parsley minced

1-1½ tsp fresh oregano minced

4-5 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice (will need about 2-3 limes)

1 tsp sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp chipotle hot sauce

1 tsp ground cumin

¼ tsp allspice

¼ tsp smoked parika

¼-½ tsp pure maple syrup or agave nectar Instructions To bake potatoes, place on a baking sheet lined with parchment.

Bake at 400°F for 40-60 minutes (baking time will depend on whether you are using smaller or larger sweet potatoes).

Check the potatoes a few times in the last 10-15 minutes of baking. They can be baked until quite soft, which will give potatoes that meld into the salad (losing most of their structure).

While baking and cooling sweet potatoes , prepare other ingredients.

Once sweet potatoes cool to just warm or cool, cut in cubes and add to a large bowl with remaining ingredients (starting with 4 – 4 ½ tbsp lime juice).

Toss through to combine well. Taste, and add additional lime juice if desired, and season to taste with additional salt, pepper, or chipotle hot sauce if desired.

Salad is delicious at room temperature, but can be chilled for a picnic or to keep for lunches during the week. Make It More-ish!: This would be delicious as a layered dip with guacamole. Distribute salad over the bottom of a shallow casserole dish. Make a simple guacamole, and dollop or smooth over top to distribute as evenly as possible. Scoop out portions to serve with tortilla or pita chips, or to wrap in lettuce leaves.

Recipes reprinted from Let Them Eat Vegan by Dreena Burton. Find more of her whole food plant-based recipes at dreenaburton.com. You can find the original recipe here and her Instagram here.

