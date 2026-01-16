10 Easy Veganuary 2026 Lunches

Veganuary often starts with good intentions, then reality kicks in around lunchtime. That’s where easy Veganuary lunches really matter. When food feels simple and familiar, sticking with a plant-based routine becomes far less stressful. You don’t need complicated prep or niche ingredients to eat well during January.

Lunch is the meal that tends to get rushed or overlooked. Workdays are busy. Energy dips. Decisions feel harder than they should. Having reliable lunch ideas removes friction and keeps momentum going. These recipes focus on straightforward cooking, clear flavors, and meals that actually satisfy without taking over your day.

Read more: 10 High Protein Recipes To Make For Veganuary

This list works for anyone doing Veganuary for the first time and for people who already eat vegan year-round. The dishes lean practical, flexible, and repeatable. Some are warm. Some are fresh. All of them fit easily into everyday routines and prove that plant-based lunches can stay enjoyable long after January ends.

Mushroom chow fun

Katharina Pinczolits Chow fun means ‘fried rice noodles’ in Cantonese

Starting off this list is a mushroom chow fun recipe by Yang Liu. Wide rice noodles cook fast in a hot wok with king oyster mushrooms, soy sauce, and chives, creating chewy noodles, savory browning, and the smoky depth typical of Cantonese street food.

Find the recipe here.

Sizzling tofu, kale, and black bean toast

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club You can eat this toast with sides like kimchi, olives, tortilla chips, or even vegan coleslaw

For an easy but filling lunch, make this sizzling tofu, kale, and black bean toast from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club. Crispy tofu, tender kale, and black beans cook quickly with soy sauce and nutritional yeast, then pile onto toast with avocado for crunch and creaminess.

Find the recipe here.

One-pan ramen

Bettina Knapp Try this simple one-pan ramen you can bake in the oven

Make this one-pan ramen next. The recipe is from Bettina Knapp and takes only 30 minutes to make. Precooked noodles bake with vegetables in a coconut milk and stock broth, finished with ginger, garlic, and red curry paste for a creamy, aromatic bowl.

Find the recipe here.

Lemongrass tofu bánh mì

Jane Goodall / Weldon Owen Try this vegan bánh mì for a taste of Vietnam

From Jane Goodall, this lemongrass tofu bánh mì layers crisp baguette with golden tofu marinated in lemongrass, lime, and chili. Quick-pickled carrot and daikon add crunch, while spicy vegan mayo and fresh herbs sharpen every bite.

Find the recipe here.

Olive paste pasta salad

Natlicious Food This olive paste salad takes minimal effort and is full of flavor

For something fresh and simple, make this olive paste pasta salad by Natlicious Food. It mixes fusilli with crispy herbed tofu, cherry tomatoes, rocket, capers, and rich olive paste, finished with garlic, oregano, and olive oil for a sharp, savory bite.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 20 Of The Very Best Recipes For Veganuary 2026

Herby chickpea salad

Sarah Nevins This simple salad pairs well with potatoes, wraps, and even vegan meats

This herby chickpea salad by Sarah Nevins combines tender chickpeas with crisp bell pepper and cucumber, fresh parsley, garlic, oregano, and bright lemon zest. Olive oil coats everything, creating a savory salad with plenty of texture and flavor.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan quinoa and feta salad

Natlicious Food This quinoa and feta salad is completely free from dairy

Natlicious Food’s vegan quinoa and feta salad combines tender quinoa with crisp cucumber, creamy avocado, and crumbled dairy-free feta. A sharp lemon, garlic, dill, and Dijon dressing runs through the bowl, giving it a bright, savory finish.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu ‘taste cubes’

Maya Sozer You can easily add these tofu taste cubes to salads and greens

The next recipe is by Maya Sozer and is a versatile tofu dish that can be eaten on bagels, sandwiches, wraps, or on salads. These tofu taste cubes cook quickly in a savory, spiced sauce and hold up well for meal prep throughout the week.

Find the recipe here.

Saffron green bean rice

Natlicious Food Saffron green bean rice goes very well with hummus or vegan schnitzel

This saffron green bean rice by Natlicious Food is tasty and quick. Fluffy basmati rice cooks with green beans, peas, and onions, scented with saffron and finished with crispy rice bits that add texture and warmth to this simple one-pan dish.

Find the recipe here.

One-dish chickpea ‘tuna’ salad

Kate Friedman This high-protein salad filling is great for meal prep

Last on the list is a one-dish chickpea “tuna” salad by Kate Friedman. Mashed chickpeas mix with vegan mayo, dill pickles, red onion, and sliced almonds, creating a creamy, crunchy salad with a tangy bite and plenty of plant protein.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 20 Incredible Vegan Recipes To Help You Continue Veganuary