This Herby Chickpea Salad Is Perfect For Summer

Make this herby chickpea salad in minutes for a fresh and filling meal. This easy recipe from Sarah Nevins’ book Effortless Vegan combines pantry staples with vibrant vegetables and herbs. Chickpeas form the base, offering plant protein and a creamy texture.

Diced red bell pepper and cucumber add crunch and color. Minced garlic, parsley, and dried oregano bring a savory, herby flavor. Lemon juice and zest brighten the dish, while olive oil ties everything together.

To make it, add chickpeas, bell pepper, cucumber, garlic, parsley, oregano, lemon juice, lemon zest, olive oil, and salt to a large bowl. Mix well until the ingredients are fully coated. Taste and adjust with extra salt or lemon juice. You can serve it right away or let it marinate for a couple of hours for deeper flavor.

This plant-based salad works as a side, light lunch, or filling for roasted sweet potatoes or pasta. It keeps in the fridge for up to four days, making it perfect for meal prep.

Make your herby chickpea salad

Fresh, zesty, and bursting with herby flavor, this quick salad is perfect for any meal. Serve it straight away or let it marinate for even more depth – it only gets better with time. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 2 (15-oz [425-g]) cans chickpeas drained and rinsed

1 red bell pepper diced

1 cucumber diced

2 tsp (6 g) minced garlic

⅓ cup (80 ml) extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp (30 ml) fresh lemon juice plus more to taste

1 tbsp (6 g) lemon zest

2 tbsp (8 g) chopped fresh parsley

1 tbsp (3 g) dried oregano

¼ tsp sea salt plus more to taste Instructions Add the chickpeas, bell pepper, cucumber, garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and zest, parsley, oregano and salt to a large salad bowl. Mix well until fully combined. Taste and season with additional salt and lemon juice if needed.

You can enjoy this salad as is or let it marinate an hour or two before serving. This salad will keep in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days.

Reprinted with permission from Effortless Vegan by Sarah Nevins. Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Sarah Nevins.

