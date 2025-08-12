Pasta salads are a summer staple for a reason – they’re easy to make, endlessly customizable, and perfect for warm-weather meals. This olive paste pasta salad from Natlicious Food brings bold Mediterranean flavors together in one vibrant, refreshing dish.

Herby tofu, which is baked until crispy, is tossed with fusilli, juicy cherry tomatoes, peppery rocket, and a generous spoonful of rich olive paste. Capers and a splash of their brine add a zippy contrast, while garlic, oregano, and olive oil tie it all together.

Whether you’re prepping lunch for the week or bringing a dish to a picnic, this pasta salad is a flavorful, satisfying option that’s great served chilled or at room temperature.

A wholesome summer salad

Today we are making olive paste pasta salad. It's a simple recipe that's packed with flavour – perfect for your summer gatherings or just to enjoy during the week! No ratings yet Ingredients 240 g firm tofu

1 tbsp of each soy sauce and olive oil

Pinch of oregano, garlic granules, salt and pepper

1 tsp cornstarch Pasta: 225 g fusilli

1 spring onion

10 cherry tomatoes

A handful of rocket or wild arugula

2 tbsp olive paste

1 tbsp capers and a splash from the vinegar in the jar

1 tbsp olive oil

Pinch of oregano, garlic granules, salt and pepper Instructions Cut the firm tofu into cubes, then add it into a bowl with the soy sauce and olive oil and mix.

Add the spices and cornstarch and combine carefully with a silico spatula.

Spead the tofu pieces in a baking tray on a single layer, leaving some gap in-between and bake in a bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 20 minutes.

Add the pasta in boiling, salted water and cook according to the package instructions. I'm using fusilli, as I want the olive paste to get into the pasta crevices ad ensure flavour in every bite.

Once they are ready, drain them and plain then into a large mixing bowl along with the olive paste, olive oil, and herbs and mix to combine.

While you are waiting for the tofu to get ready, cut your veggies. You can also use cucumbers and bell peppers.

Once the tofu is ready, add all the ingredients into the bowl, combine and serve!

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

