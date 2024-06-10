There are so many ways to enjoy potatoes and sweet potatoes. Whether you’re looking for a creamy gratin, a smoky salad, or a sweet and savory stuffed potato, there’s always a vegan potato recipe waiting for you. Packed with nutrients and possessing endless versatility, these vegetables are a great addition to your meal.

Potatoes and sweet potatoes are versatile staples, offering a variety of flavors, textures, and nutritional benefits. Potatoes are rich in vitamin C, potassium, and dietary fiber, making them great for heart health and digestion. They have a starchy, smooth texture that works well in dishes like oil-free potato salad and creamy garlic potato gratin.

Sweet potatoes, on the other hand, are packed with beta-carotene, vitamin A, and antioxidants, which are essential for eye health and immune function. Their natural sweetness and creamy texture make them ideal for recipes like apple raisin stuffed sweet potatoes and sweet potato grilled cheese.

Both potatoes and sweet potatoes lend themselves to a wide range of culinary uses from savory to sweet. They can be roasted, mashed, grilled, or used in salads, casseroles, and even desserts. These recipes are not only delicious but also provide essential nutrients. For example, the smoky sweet potato salad with black beans combines the earthy sweetness of sweet potatoes with the protein-packed goodness of black beans, creating a satisfying and nutritious meal.

10 vegan potato recipes

Whether you’re in the mood for a creamy gratin, a hearty salad, or a unique sweet potato grilled cheese, there’s something here to satisfy every craving. From comforting classics to innovative twists, here are 10 vegan potato recipes that are sure to inspire your plant-based cooking.

Garlic smashed potatoes with chimichurri sauce

Herbivore's Kitchen These garlic smashed potatoes will have you coming back for more and more

This smashed potato recipe from Kate Friedman at Herbivore’s Kitchen is the perfect side dish or snack. Made by boiling fingerling potatoes, it takes oven-baked potatoes to a whole new level.

Simply mash each potato until they’re half an inch thick, and set in the oven to become brown and crisp. Add final touches by topping with a drizzle of oil, crushed garlic, and a fresh and spicy chimichurri sauce to make this dish come to life.

Find the recipe here.

Curry-spiced potato and quinoa cakes

So Vegan These tasty potato and quinoa cakes have a great kick to them and are easy to make

If you want to try something different but easy to make, try these curry-spiced potato and quinoa cakes by So Vegan. This recipe mixes soft white potato with fiber-rich quinoa and plenty of herbs and spices to create perfect patties for a main meal. Top these potato cakes with sliced chili, fresh mint, and coconut cream for the right kick and freshness.

Find the recipe here.

Maple roasted sweet potatoes

Romy London Whether you’re after a warming side dish or main meal, this sweet potato recipe could be just what you’re looking for

This maple roasted sweet potato recipe by Romy London is a warm, comforting dish filled with fall flavors. You can enjoy this dish as a side or as a main, and it takes very little effort to put together. The combination of cubed sweet potato, toasted pecans, and smoked tofu makes for an excellent mix of sweet and salty. The maple syrup and tamari add depth of flavor to the baked sweet potato and glazed tofu.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy potato salad

ElaVegan This recipe makes for a great lunch or side dish

This vegan-friendly potato salad comes from Ela Vegan and is great for picnics or barbecues. Rather than a store-bought vegan mayo, this dressing is made by blending cannellini beans, plant-based milk, hemp seeds, garlic, lime, and other ingredients to create a flavorful and creamy sauce to coat the potatoes. Add chopped green pepper, red bell pepper, onion, dill pickles, olives, and onions for more flavor and crunch.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet potato katsu curry

Yuki Sugiura You will be surprised how easy this is to make!

This vegan take on a sweet potato katsu curry is easily adaptable to your preferences and a great dinnertime treat packed with flavor. This is another recipe from So Vegan and it incorporates slices of sweet potato, the vegan katsu sauce, and jasmine rice to create a satisfying and punchy meal.

Simply bake your sweet potato rounds, cook your rice, and put together your katsu curry sauce. The sauce is easily made by adding the curry powder, garlic, carrot, onion, maple syrup, and coconut milk together, heating it up, and blending it until smooth.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan garlic potato gratin

Natlicious Food This garlic potato gratin is completely free from dairy

This recipe by Natlicious Food is the perfect vegan twist on the beloved potato gratin. It’s completely dairy-free but is still creamy with the addition of a plant-based cream cheese and potato mash. All you need to do to make this vegan potato gratin is add your base of mash to a baking dish, arrange 0.5cm thick slices of potato on top of the mash, add vegan cheese on top, and put in the oven.

Find the recipe here.

Apple and raisin stuffed sweet potato

Amber Asakura You’ll come back to this sweet potato recipe again and again

This apple and raisin-stuffed sweet potato comes from Clean Food Dirty Girl. This dish is oil-free and super simple. Simply put your sweet potatoes into the oven and load them up with diced apples, raisins, chopped almonds, and a drizzle of maple syrup. It’s a great dinner option for those who want something a little sweeter.

Find the recipe here.

Oil-free potato salad

Amber Asakura This potato salad is dairy-free, egg-free, and oil-free

Another delish vegan potato salad recipe to try is another Clean Food Dirty Girl creation. It is completely egg-free, oil-free, and dairy-free. Made with a blend of soaked cashews, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, mustard, garlic, and salt, this recipe offers an easy, from scratch vegan mayo option that tastes amazing. The base is simple: unpeeled and quartered red potatoes, chopped celery, onion, parsley, and dill.

Find the recipe here.

Smoky sweet potato salad with black beans

Dreena Burton Try this sweet potato black bean salad with a hint of lime and spices for a perfect summer lunch

Dreena Burton‘s smoky sweet potato salad with black beans is perfect for summer. The black beans add protein, and the sweet potato, bell peppers, and cucumber provide other nutrients. This slightly spicy and nicely tangy summer salad goes great with avocado, as a side salad, with other veggies, or with corn chips.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan sweet potato grilled cheese

Romy London This innovative grilled cheese recipe is about to transform your lunchtime

Last but not least, here’s something you likely haven’t tried before. This sweet potato grilled cheese is another recipe by Romy London, and it’s completely vegan. You’d be surprised by how straightforward it is to make this dish.

Start by making your walnut mince with garlic and spinach. Then, slice and arrange your sweet potatoes on a skillet, flipping regularly until tender and golden. Load up your first slice with walnut mince, top with a slice of vegan cheese, and cover with another slice of sweet potato.

Find the recipe here.

