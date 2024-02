Potato gratin is a hugely popular dish consisting of thinly sliced potatoes typically layered with cream, milk, and other ingredients. Traditional potato gratin is heavy on dairy, but it’s perfectly possible to replicate its rich and creamy texture without any animal ingredients.

The below recipe, which comes from Natlicious Food, does just that. As well as vegan butter and milk, she uses dairy-free cream cheese to replicate the flavors of the dish. She also uses a vegan parmesan-style cheese to sprinkle on the top.

This dish is perfect served as a side for Sunday lunch, and it’s a hugely comforting and indulgent meal for to keep you warm in the winter months. Here’s how to make it:

This garlic and thyme potato grain is completely free from milk, cheese, dairy, and all animal products No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients For the mash 1.5 kg potatoes

Salt

75 g butter

100 ml plant-based milk

1 garlic clove, grated

2-3 thyme sticks (fresh or dry)

100 g plant-based cream cheese (I used Violife)

1 tsp Dijon mustard For the top 2 potatoes

25 g plant-based butter, melted

Salt and pepper

1 garlic clove, grated

2 tbsp vegan Parmesan style cheese, grated Instructions Peel and cut the potatoes into chunks.

Put them in a pot with plenty of water and salt and boil until tender (around 20-25 minutes).

Drain the potatoes and keep aside.

In the same pot, add the butter, milk, garlic and thyme (destemmed), and simmer on a medium heat.

Add the boiled potatoes, cream cheese and mustard and use a potato masher or a fork to break the potatoes and mix everything well.

Remove from the heat and spread in a baking dish (17x25cm).

Peel and cut the 2 potatoes, in 0.5cm thickness and place into a bowl.

Add the butter, season with salt and pepper and grated garlic and combine well.

Then arrange the sliced potatoes on top of the mashed potatoes, and sprinkle the vegan cheese on top.

Cover with foil and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes.

Then remove the foil, increase the temperature to 190°C and bake for additional 20 minutes. *You can prep the mash up to 2 days in advance and keep in the fridge. *You can prepare the whole dish up to 2 days (store it in the fridge) in advance and bake on the day you need it

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can find the original here.

