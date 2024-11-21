How To Make This Vegan Pesto Pizza

Ocean Robbins’ vegan pesto pizza from his cookbook Powered by Plants is the ultimate post-workout dinner. Packed with nutrients like calcium, selenium, magnesium, and plant-based protein, this pizza combines health and flavor in every bite. Using a kale walnut basil pesto as its base, it transforms traditional pesto into a nutrient-dense powerhouse with simple, wholesome ingredients.

The pesto features kale, walnuts, nutritional yeast, and avocado, blended to create a creamy, cheesy flavor without any dairy. Rich in omega-3s, fiber, and vitamins, the pesto not only tastes amazing but also supports recovery and energy. Topped with fresh ingredients like tomatoes, onions, and artichokes, this pizza offers a balance of flavors and textures. Baking the pizza on whole-grain tortillas keeps it light yet satisfying, making it a versatile meal for lunch or dinner.

This plant-based pizza is quick and easy to prepare, taking just 30 minutes from start to finish. It’s perfect for busy days or as a nourishing meal after a workout. Sprinkle vegan walnut parmesan and red pepper flakes for an extra kick of flavor. Serve it with a side of greens, and you’ve got a well-rounded, delicious vegan meal that’s both indulgent and packed with benefits.

Plant-powered pesto pizza

In 30 minutes you'll have this "It's Slice to Meet You" plant-powered pesto pizza ready for a healthy dinner. Make pizza easy and full of nutrients with this recipe. No ratings yet Duration 30 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients Kale walnut basil pesto 2 cups destemmed kale

⅔ cup raw walnuts

1 cup packed fresh basil

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 cloves garlic

½ cup cubed avocado

2 to 3 tablespoons lemon juice

¼ teaspoon salt optional

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper optional

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes optional Pizza ingredients 2 10-inch whole-grain tortillas or flatbread

1 tomato thinly sliced

½ red onion thinly sliced

Vegan Walnut Parmesan

5 to 6 rinsed and chopped artichoke hearts canned or jarred in brine

1 handful arugula

Crushed red pepper flakes to taste optional For the Vegn Walnut Parmesan ¾ cup raw chopped walnuts

¼ cup raw sunflower seeds

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

¼ teaspoon salt optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 425°F. Make the Kale Walnut Basil Pesto In a food processor, blend all ingredients plus 1⁄4 cup of water. Add more water, if needed, 1 tablespoon at a time until you achieve the desired consistency. Set the pesto aside. Assemble your pizza Place the tortillas on a baking sheet, or on a pizza stone if you own one.

Spread approximately 1⁄2 cup pesto on each tortilla, leaving about a 1-inch space around the edges.

Divide the tomatoes, onions, and artichokes between the tortillas.

Bake the tortillas for 10 minutes or until the edges are golden crispy. (Flatbread may need 5 minutes longer.)

Remove from the oven and top with arugula, 1 to 2 tablespoons of Vegan Walnut Parmesan, and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes. Serve the leftover pesto and walnut parmesan on the side or save them for later to use in recipes throughout the week. To make the Vegan Walnut Parmesan In a food processor, blend all the Vegan Walnut Parmesan ingredients until the walnuts and sunflower seeds are mealy. Set aside.

Powered by Plants: Nutrient-Loaded 30-Minute Meals to Help You Thrive by Ocean Robbins, (Hay House £22.99). Find out more at the Food Revolution website linked here.

