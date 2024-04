Are you looking for a super quick and easy meal with all the flavor and nutrition you could ask for? Then Rise Shine Cook’s sheet pan broccoli and tofu recipe will be an excellent addition to your vegan recipe wheelhouse.

This sheet pan dish is made with firm tofu and two heads of broccoli, topped with a gorgeous nut butter, tamari, and maple syrup sauce. With its main ingredients being high in plant protein, fiber, and various other nutrients, tofu and broccoli perfectly match a two-ingredient meal.

It’s well-known that tofu is an easy and popular choice for vegans in need of protein, and broccoli’s health benefits continue to be praised for its high antioxidant properties, vitamins, and minerals. Add broccoli to your meals and create vitamin C-packed recipes with ease.

Tofu tips

There are many types of tofu to choose from, whether that be silken tofu, firm or extra firm tofu, or even tofu skin. This recipe calls for firm tofu, but you can definitely use extra firm if you have it.

Preparing tofu:

Pressing tofu: Press your tofu by wrapping your block of tofu in a clean dish towel and putting a weight on it like a chopping board to remove excess water. This helps the tofu keep its shape when cooking. Press your tofu for anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes, then unwrap and it’s ready to use.

Marinate tofu: Tofu is like a sponge, so it will absorb whatever flavors you marinate it in. You can use your favorite marinade or try a simple mixture of soy sauce, garlic, and ginger.

Cooking tofu: You can grill, bake, steam, or sauté tofu, depending on your preference.

Sheet pan broccoli and tofu recipe

This two-ingredient, high-protein vegan recipe is quick and easy to make. Place everything on a baking sheet and into the oven with a delicious and fragrant sticky nut-butter sauce. No ratings yet Duration 35 mins Cook Time 30 mins Prep Time 5 mins Servings 3 people Ingredients For the broccoli and tofu 400 gram block of firm tofu drained

1 tbsp arrowroot starch or brown rice flour

¼ tsp sea salt

Black pepper to taste

2 heads of broccoli

A handful of chopped almonds or peanuts or a good spoonful of sesame seeds pick to match the butter you use in the sauce Sauce 3 tbsp stirred tahini, almond butter, or peanut butter

2 tbsp low-sodium tamari

2 tbsp fresh lime juice

1 garlic clove minced

½ to 1 tsp peeled and finely grated ginger

Vinegar-based hot sauce optional and to taste

Water if needed to thin the sauce Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Give the tofu block a squeeze over the sink to remove excess water. Then cut it into 2-cm cubes and place in a medium bowl.

Sprinkle the arrowroot starch or brown rice flour, salt and pepper over the tofu and toss to coat. Distribute the tofu on the baking pan and bake for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile wash and cut the broccoli into 2.5-cm florets.

After the tofu has been in the oven for 10 minutes, take it out, push it to one side of the pan, redistributing into one layer, and spread the broccoli florets out on the other side.

Place the pan back in the oven and continue to bake for another 20 minutes or until the tofu is firm and golden and the broccoli is just beginning to brown.

While the tofu and broccoli are in the oven make the sauce.

Place the tahini or nut butter of choice in a small bowl and whisk together with the tamari, lime juice, maple syrup, garlic, ginger, and hot sauce if using.

Mix until creamy. If the sauce is more stiff than pourable, add water, 1 teaspoon at a time, and mix until smooth and creamy.

When cooked, transfer the tofu to a large bowl and toss with the sauce.

When cooked, transfer the tofu to a large bowl and toss with the sauce.

Divide the saucy tofu and broccoli among plates and garnish with chopped nuts or seeds.

If your tahini is more loose than thick (remember to stir your nut and seed butters well before using), you may have to use an additional tablespoon of tahini (for a total of 4 tablespoons) to get a thick and creamy consistency. You can also reduce the tahini to 2 tablespoons for a lighter sauce. If you do this, also reduce the tamari by half.

For a lower sodium option be sure to use low sodium tamari or even replace 1 tablespoon of tamari with water.

This recipe was republished with permission from Ashley Madden (owner of Rise Shine Cook). You can find more of her recipes in her vegan cookbooks, Plant-Based Delicious and The Plant-Based Cookbook. You can follow Ashley on Instagram here.

